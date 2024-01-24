New Hampshire voters from across the state were handed a unique “I Voted” sticker after casting their ballots on Tuesday, thanks to creative fourth grade students.
Voters across the country are accustomed to receiving some version of a red, white and blue sticker with the phrase “I Voted” across the front at the polls. New Hampshire put a twist on an old idea by creating colorful new stickers designed by students.
The New Hampshire Secretary of State and
