Culligan’s New Year’s Promotion Helps Homeowners Start the Year off Right by Treating their Hard Water

Culligan Aquasential RO Softener Culligan Aquasential RO Softener

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Many Americans’ resolutions focus on improving personal fitness, with nearly half (45%) of U.S. adults* citing it as their number one goal for the year. As we continue into 2024, not only is it a good time to focus on personal health, but it’s also a great time to enhance your home’s health. One area that should receive priority is your home’s water. Water with high concentrations of calcium and magnesium, bicarbonates, and sulfates can impact the life expectancy of your water-using appliances, need for plumbing repairs, increase your water bill, and more. Hard water contaminants can be removed by water softener systems like the Culligan Aquasential® Smart High Efficiency (HE) Water Softener which offers high-efficiency water softening for your home and is regarded as the world’s most efficient water softener**. It can optimize salt, water, and electricity, with smart features that let you track water usage, set goals, and receive service notifications like low salt alerts.

Hard water can leave behind distinct traces. Here are five tell-tale signs that you may be dealing with hard water issues:

Stains and Dullness of Clothing. Over time, mineral buildup can lead to a dulling or fading of colors in clothing, making them appear less vibrant. Clothes may also feel scratchy or less comfortable to wear as the contaminants cause fabrics to become stiff and rough. White or gray streaks on dark clothing can be common signs of hard water issues when the mineral deposits are not properly rinsed away during the washing process. Soap Scum. Hard water is notorious for its tendency to leave soap scum in various areas of your home, particularly in bathrooms and kitchens. The high mineral content reacts with soap to form a sticky, soap scum residue. This can accumulate on shower walls, glass doors, faucets, and tiles, creating an unsightly film that is difficult to remove. Regular cleaning becomes essential to counteract the persistent buildup caused by hard water mineral deposits and to maintain a clean, polished appearance in your living spaces. Dry Hair and Skin. If you’ve noticed changes in the way your skin and hair look or feel, hard water could be the culprit. Showering or bathing in hard water can create a soap film on your skin, which makes it difficult to wash away dirt and bacteria, leading to skin irritation. Similarly, washing your hair in hard water can cause hair to feel straw-like, dull, and limp. Softening your water can help hair look shinier, softer, and less damaged. Scale Buildup in Appliances. Dissolved calcium and magnesium salts in hard water can accumulate in appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and water heaters, leading to decreased efficiency and potential damage. Over time, these deposits can form scale buildup, reducing the heating efficiency of water heaters and causing them to work harder, thus increasing energy consumption. Clogged Plumbing and Reduced Water Flow. One clear sign is the presence of limescale deposits around faucets and showerheads, signaling mineral buildup. Reduced water flow or pressure can be another indication, as hard water minerals accumulate and narrow the pipe’s interior. If you notice an increase in plumbing repairs or experience recurrent clogs, hard water might be a contributing factor.

“During this time of year, many people are looking to prioritize their health and well-being, and that can start in the home, with your water,” said Judd Larned, President of Culligan North America. “With Culligan’s New Year’s promotion, it’s the perfect time to install a water softening system in your home.”

Now through February 29, Culligan is offering homeowners zero payments for 12 months on any Culligan High-Efficiency Water Softener. For more information about Culligan water treatment solutions or to find your local Culligan representative, visit www.culligan.com.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936, Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. Culligan is one of the world’s most recognized and trusted names in water, a reputation built through a legacy of trust, innovation, service, and quality. The Culligan master brand covers a family of iconic brands and innovative technologies that include Quench, Blupura, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water and Firewall® UVC purification and that share a mission of bringing better water to consumers anywhere they need it – in the home, at work, at leisure or on-the-go. For more information, visit culliganinternational.com.

*According to a 2024 Forbes Health survey.

**Efficiency is based on 3rd party testing to NSF standards. HE Softener when configured with proportional up flow brining with Aqua-Sensor® technology.

Media Inquiries Jillian Daniele

Culligan International

[email protected]

847.430.1215 Cheryl Georgas

L.C. Williams & Associates

[email protected]

312.565.4614

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09b0b434-868b-42ee-8ff7-9bfa8173f621