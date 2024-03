The bill aimed at forcing Chinese-owned company Bytedance to divest from social media app TikTok has passed the House with overwhelming support.

Led by House China select committee Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the bill sailed through the House with a 352-65 bipartisan vote.

The Democratic Party was more split over the proposed legislation than Republicans, and only one member of the House abstained from the vote.