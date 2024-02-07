FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of House Republicans on Wednesday called for the Biden administration to designate the Iran-backed Houthis a Foreign Terrorist Organization, arguing that a recent move to put them on a separate terror list doesn’t go far enough.
“We find it deeply concerning that the Administration once again opted not to designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO),” the 54 House lawmakers, led by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden tied with Trump, Haley in potential November matchups but that changes if Trump is convicted: poll - February 7, 2024
- Mitch McConnell scoffs at GOP critics after his border deal collapses: ‘They had their shot’ - February 7, 2024
- Trump rushed to Bud Light’s defense as Anheuser-Busch lobbyist slated to host fundraiser for him - February 7, 2024