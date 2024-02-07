FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of House Republicans on Wednesday called for the Biden administration to designate the Iran-backed Houthis a Foreign Terrorist Organization, arguing that a recent move to put them on a separate terror list doesn’t go far enough.

“We find it deeply concerning that the Administration once again opted not to designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO),” the 54 House lawmakers, led by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said.

[Read Full story at source]