Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 500+ Gather in Amsterdam for Euro Convergence, RAPS’ Largest-Ever European Event

500+ Gather in Amsterdam for Euro Convergence, RAPS’ Largest-Ever European Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Euro Convergence 2022

RAPS' Euro Convergence 2022 graphic
RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 graphic

RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 opening plenary

RAPS' Euro Convergence 2022 opening plenary
RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 opening plenary

Rockville, MD, USA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today wrapped up the final day of its Euro Convergence 2022 conference, which took place live and in-person in Amsterdam after being held virtually the previous two years. Euro Convergence is the premier annual event for European regulatory professionals. This year’s event drew more than 500 participants from six continents and 33 countries.

Attendees gathered for three days of education sessions, expert presentations and panel discussions curated exclusively by European regulatory leaders and focused on the most pressing topics in medical device, IVD and pharmaceutical regulation for the European market. This year’s Euro Convergence also offered the European regulatory community a long-awaited opportunity to once again meet in person to discuss issues, share ideas and network.

“It was great to be able to convene in person again,” said conference committee co-chair, Siegfried Schmitt, vice president, technical, PAREXEL. “The European regulatory community is still navigating extensive changes to EU regulations even as we continue to address urgent pandemic-related healthcare needs. Bringing health authorities, notified bodies and regulated industry together in the same room has been invaluable.”

Euro Convergence 2022 featured more than 50 education sessions and more than 120 expert speakers. Among the presenters were more than 30 representing health authorities—the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Commission (EC), Swissmedic, the Austrian Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—or notified bodies, such as BSI, TÜV SÜD and Dekra. The agenda also included poster presentations, sponsored sessions and networking events, and several preconference workshops.

For the first time, Euro Convergence delegates cast votes to select the best poster, which was awarded to “Regulatory intelligence, to protect and to serve your medical device strategy in the world” by Raquel Carnero with IQVA.

“Euro Convergence 2022 has been a huge success,” said conference committee co-chair, Alex Laan, principal medical research manager, NAMSA. “It is remarkable that RAPS has been able to host such a dynamic, substantive and well-run face-to-face event after two years of meeting virtually. The fact that it has been RAPS’ largest-ever European conference is a testament to the vibrance and dedication of the regulatory community.”

Next year’s Euro Convergence is set to return to Amsterdam, 10–12 May. More information and updates on Euro Convergence 2023 will be available in the coming days at www.raps.org/euroconvergence.

About RAPS
The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) credentials, the only post-academic professional certifications to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachments

  • Euro Convergence 2022
  • RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 opening plenary 
CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau
Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
+1 301 770 2920, ext. 245
zbrousseau@raps.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.