500+ Gather in Amsterdam for Euro Convergence, RAPS’ Largest-Ever European Event

Euro Convergence 2022 RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 graphic

RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 opening plenary RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 opening plenary

Rockville, MD, USA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today wrapped up the final day of its Euro Convergence 2022 conference, which took place live and in-person in Amsterdam after being held virtually the previous two years. Euro Convergence is the premier annual event for European regulatory professionals. This year’s event drew more than 500 participants from six continents and 33 countries.

Attendees gathered for three days of education sessions, expert presentations and panel discussions curated exclusively by European regulatory leaders and focused on the most pressing topics in medical device, IVD and pharmaceutical regulation for the European market. This year’s Euro Convergence also offered the European regulatory community a long-awaited opportunity to once again meet in person to discuss issues, share ideas and network.

“It was great to be able to convene in person again,” said conference committee co-chair, Siegfried Schmitt, vice president, technical, PAREXEL. “The European regulatory community is still navigating extensive changes to EU regulations even as we continue to address urgent pandemic-related healthcare needs. Bringing health authorities, notified bodies and regulated industry together in the same room has been invaluable.”

Euro Convergence 2022 featured more than 50 education sessions and more than 120 expert speakers. Among the presenters were more than 30 representing health authorities—the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Commission (EC), Swissmedic, the Austrian Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—or notified bodies, such as BSI, TÜV SÜD and Dekra. The agenda also included poster presentations, sponsored sessions and networking events, and several preconference workshops.

For the first time, Euro Convergence delegates cast votes to select the best poster, which was awarded to “Regulatory intelligence, to protect and to serve your medical device strategy in the world” by Raquel Carnero with IQVA.

“Euro Convergence 2022 has been a huge success,” said conference committee co-chair, Alex Laan, principal medical research manager, NAMSA. “It is remarkable that RAPS has been able to host such a dynamic, substantive and well-run face-to-face event after two years of meeting virtually. The fact that it has been RAPS’ largest-ever European conference is a testament to the vibrance and dedication of the regulatory community.”

Next year’s Euro Convergence is set to return to Amsterdam, 10–12 May. More information and updates on Euro Convergence 2023 will be available in the coming days at www.raps.org/euroconvergence.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) credentials, the only post-academic professional certifications to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachments

Euro Convergence 2022

RAPS’ Euro Convergence 2022 opening plenary

CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org