5:01 Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $80.0 Million Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FVAM) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $80.0 million.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Company’s shares of Class A common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FVAM” on October 14, 2020.

BofA Securities acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

