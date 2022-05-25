Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / $57/mo save for CME Group Market Depth from dxFeed for Overcharts users

$57/mo save for CME Group Market Depth from dxFeed for Overcharts users

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

$57/mo save for CME Group Market Depth from dxFeed for Overcharts users

$57/mo save for CME Group Market Depth from dxFeed for Overcharts users
$57/mo save for CME Group Market Depth from dxFeed for Overcharts users

NY City, New York, United States, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dxFeed, a leading market data provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, has extended its B2B2C (retail) partnership network with Overcharts, professional, multiple data-feeds trading platform.

Market Depth and Top of Book US and EU Futures, Nasdaq TotalView and Cboe FX are now available for the Overcharts trading platform, fast, intuitive, professional, multiple data-feeds technical analysis software and trading platform, designed by traders for traders and educators.

Overcharts’s users can subscribe to a single market or save $57 each month by buying the CME Group package. Prices start from $19 per month. The list of data feeds will be growing.

“High-quality market data and topnotch tick/volume analysis benefits are essential for understanding market movements in advance. That’s why we are happy to provide Overchart’s users with low-latency real-time and historical data,” said Dmitrii Parilov, Managing Director at dxFeed.

“More and more traders are using Market Depth while conducting volume analysis. Its primary function is to help traders identify potential support and resistance levels. We totally trust dxFeed’s market data quality and advise our users to take advantage of a favorable offer from our new partner,” said Mauro Frasson, CEO of Overcharts.

Visit get.dxfeed.com to begin using dxFeed’s market data and data management solutions via the Overcharts trading platform.

About Overcharts
Overcharts’ goal is to provide traders the best possible trading experience and chart analysis. A few of the many highlights that a subscription with Overcharts includes but is not limited to:
– Simple and intuitive platform
– Powerful charting and indicators
– One-Click trading from Chart & DOM
– Professional Volume and Order-Flow analysis (Volume Profile, TPO Profile, Volume Ladder, Bubbles, Market Depth Map, VWAP, Delta etc.)
– Multiple Simultaneous Brokers & Data Feeds: Overcharts supports many different data feeds. You can use one or several data feeds at the same time for each instrument
– Trading and chart analysis organized in multiple workspaces and different monitors
– Custom indicators
– All configurations saved on the Cloud. Easy to switch between different devices

About dxFeed 
dxFeed is a leading market data provider focusing primarily on delivering financial information and services to all kinds of institutions in the global financial industry:
– for brokers: exchange compliant onboarding wizard for new clients;
– for trading and analytical platforms: full order depth data, raw and aggregated, for the best  visualization;
– for educational platforms, paper trading: real-time and delayed data for educational purposes.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/57-mo-save-for-cme-group-market-depth-from-dxfeed-for-overcharts-users/9167386

Attachment

  • $57/mo save for CME Group Market Depth from dxFeed for Overcharts users 
CONTACT: Full Name: Kate Zapekina
Company: dxFeed
Phone Number: +1 201 685-9280
Website: https://www.dxfeed.com
Email: kzapekina@dxfeed.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.