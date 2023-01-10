Earns Place on 2022 Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Companies list – Three-year growth of 365% – A trustworthy team with integrity and experience

Knoxville, TN, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 1958 – hence the name – ’58 Foundations & Waterproofing has been offering solutions to homeowners in need of basement waterproofing, crawlspace encapsulation, foundation repair, and mold removal services. This leading home repair company has provided the highest quality services for homes and commercial properties.

‘58’s promise of Trusted Five-Star Service, putting the customer at the forefront of everything the company does, is why ‘58 has been trusted for over 60 years. Ever since its first day of operation, ‘58 has been steadfast to keeping this promise, and has been upholding the values upon which the company was built: trust, teamwork, integrity, respect and communication.

“Success is more than just getting a business running; it’s about raising the bar in our industry and providing customers with a better standard in foundation repair and waterproofing,” said Todd Prosan, the President and co-owner of ’58 Foundations & Waterproofing. “It is also about creating a strong and productive network that nurtures the industry. With partnerships such as with Sudoc and the A. B. Chance company, our services and expertise are further enhanced by their highly-effective products to give our customers the guaranteed results they’ve enjoyed from us since 1958.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for our concerted efforts to develop employees at ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing and create what we hope are life-long careers here,” said Richard Fencil, co-owner and Marketing Director of ‘58 Foundations. “From ongoing training opportunities to helping our employees learn new skills, ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing prioritizes continual employee education. It is crucial to strengthening both the company’s as well as the employee’s future. We also see value in providing each employee with a supportive environment that promotes teamwork, communication, and work-life balance. Receiving both of these awards shows us that our employees believe we are moving in the right direction.”

CEO and co-owner of ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing, Kevin Coppersmith, explains that the key to the company’s rapid growth and success since he came on board in 2019 has been putting together the right team.

“I cannot stress enough that it’s all about people, people, people,” says Coppersmith. “We empowered them to make decisions and supported them as needed. You won’t find us micromanaging at ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing.”

In a recent interview with the Harvard Business Review, Coppersmith explained that very few people want to have jobs – instead, he explained, they want actual careers.

“We have prioritized cultivating a sense of pride in what we do, and we have stayed on top of the industry by offering consistent, purposeful training, and development,” said Coppersmith. “This has been instrumental in earning and keeping employee and customer satisfaction. I encourage everyone, no matter their role, to offer their perspectives because the diversity of thought leads to innovation, which in turn leads to company growth.”

As a true testament to Prosan’s and Coppersmith’s leadership strengths and their commitment to fostering a workplace culture based on free thinking and inclusivity, the 64-year-old company has enjoyed a three-year growth of 365%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the company’s new direction.

“Entrepreneurship is a continual journey,” said Prosan. “Even after becoming the President and co-owner of ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing, I can appreciate that there are always new things to learn and ways to take our services to the next level. I’m proud to say that a part of our culture at ‘58 is that spirit of ongoing pursuit to perfect our foundation repair and waterproofing solutions. Our customers certainly get to benefit from it, and we also get to achieve further growth as the industry’s experts.”

‘58 offers basement waterproofing, sump pump installation and repair; crawlspace encapsulation, waterproofing, and dehumidification; foundation and wall repair; mold removal; and more. The company has enjoyed an A+ BBB rating since 1991 and has been servicing warranties since its inception in 1958. Its money-back guarantee ensures customer satisfaction, and the hard-working team is rich with experience and expertise.

