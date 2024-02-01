Fifty-nine House Democrats joined Republicans to pass a bill to deport illegal immigrants caught driving under the influence on Thursday.
The measure passed 274-150 with mainly GOP votes. One hundred fifty Democrats voted against it.
“In the United States, someone dies in a crash with an impaired driver every 45 minutes. I lost two of my young newlywed constituents to an illegal immigrant driving under the influence of alcohol,” Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., who introduc
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tennessee Dem introduces bill for ‘Thoughts and Prayers Tax’ on firearm sales - February 1, 2024
- 59 Democrats vote with Republicans passing bill to deport illegal immigrants who committed DUIs - February 1, 2024
- Stacey Abrams’ once-powerful voting rights group faces massive layoffs as it struggles with millions in debt - February 1, 2024