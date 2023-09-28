The global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is expected to approach US$ 189.7 billion by 2030, with a substantial CAGR of 38.6%, during 2022-2030 says RationalStat
Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a market report, the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market is estimated at a market size of US$ 26.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 38.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
5G FWA has the ability to provide ultra-fast internet connectivity at speeds that can compete with, if not outperform, standard wired broadband connections. As more people rely on the Internet for business, education, entertainment, and communication, this high-speed internet connection is in high demand around the world.
The necessity for high-speed internet connectivity, particularly in underserved areas, as well as the ability to handle future technologies, low latency, and the telecom industry’s competitive landscape, are driving global expansion in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including offering, operating frequency, demography, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of offering, Due to the global upgrading of cellular communication networks, the service segment will lead the market in 2023, accounting for more than 64% of global revenue.
- On the basis of operating frequency, in 2023, the sub-6 GHz category led the market, accounting for more than 49% of global sales. The Sub-6 GHz operating frequency’s the potential to provide greater coverage over obstacles such as buildings and walls.
- On the basis of demography, in 2022, the urban segment led the market, accounting for more than 55% of worldwide sales. Several variables, include rising demand for high-speed broadband and increased adoption of smart city initiatives.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 26.8 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 189.7 billion
|Growth Rate
|38.6%
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market include,
- In November 2022, NBN, a major network operator in Australia, collaborated with Ericsson to improve the country’s FWA infrastructure. Ericsson became the sole supplier of 4G and 5G radio access and microwave transport solutions as a result of the collaboration.
- In November 2022, Vodafone announced the availability of 5G FWA services for households and businesses in Spain. According to the business, its 5G network would be available in 1,000 towns across Spain.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market growth include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Inseego Corp., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., COMMSCOPE, and Verizon Communications Inc., among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market based on offering, operating frequency, demography, application and region
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Offering
- Hardware
- Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)
- Indoor CPE
- Outdoor CPE
- Access Units
- Femto Cells
- Pico Cells
- Services
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Operating Frequency
- Sub-6 GHz
- 24-39 GHz
- Above 39 GHz
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Demography
- Urban
- Semi-Urban
- Rural
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Utility
- Others
- Government
- Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market
Key Questions Answered in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Report:
- What will be the market value of the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market?
- What are the market drivers of the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market?
- What are the key trends in the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market?
- Which is the leading region in the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market?
