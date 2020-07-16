5G Future Forum releases first technical specifications to accelerate global adoption of 5G Multi-access Edge Computing

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 5G Future Forum, a group of global 5G leaders accelerating the delivery of Multi-access Edge Computing-enabled solutions around the world, will release its first technical specifications to its members in the third quarter of 2020 – a major step forward in enabling global interoperability for 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) deployment to deliver efficient and innovative services to end customers. There are two major sets of technical specifications:

The “MEC Experience Management” technical specification defines a set of intent-based APIs for functional exposure of edge and workload discovery with potential expansion to include future MEC functions and capabilities which are driven by network intelligence

The “MEC Deployment” technical specification defines the set of specifications to enable hyperscalers and service providers to deploy and integrate global MEC physical frameworks, including facilities (e.g. power and cooling), monitoring, operational considerations, and security.

The 5G Future Forum was established in January 2020 by América Móvil, KT Corp., Rogers, Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone to develop 5G interoperability specifications to accelerate the delivery of 5G and MEC solutions around the world. Over the past six months, the Forum’s founding members have been working to create the governance structure for the 5GFF, as well as develop both technical and commercial workstreams.

The technical specifications are the first outputs from the technical workstream, which brings together technologists from all member telecommunications service providers. They are designed for 5G telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers (‘hyperscalers’), OEMs, developers, and enterprises.

The specifications will be released in August 2020. Following release of the specifications, the Forum anticipates expanding its membership to qualified new entrants. Other topics are being planned among the existing members with publication timeframes to be communicated shortly.

“The 5G Future Forum was set up to unlock the full potential of 5G and MEC applications and solutions around the globe,” said Rima Qureshi, chief strategy officer, Verizon. “5G is a key enabler of the next industrial revolution, where technology should transform how we live and work through applications including machine learning, autonomous industrial equipment, smart cars and cities, Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented and virtual reality. The release of these first specifications marks a major step forward in helping companies around the world create a seamless global experience for their customers.”

“We are in the right direction to bring more innovation to our customers and start delivering new 5G services, which should increase the quality and enhance the user experience through the adoption of MEC,” said Daniel Hajj, América Móvil CEO. “We are pleased with this first achievement from the 5GFF Members to build the future for the 5G deployment.”

“The release of the first specification and whitepaper of 5G Future Forum ushers in a practical approach to put MEC solutions into the market. With this groundwork firmly in place, the 5GFF partnership should continue to further motivate rich 5G innovations in the MEC space where state-of-the-art technologies like AI and AR/VR are to be seamlessly integrated for more competitive services,” said Dr. Hongbeom Jeon, chief DX officer, KT Corp.

“The capabilities and potential benefits that 5G should bring to consumers and businesses around the globe are seemingly limitless, and the 5G Future Forum will help accelerate the delivery of this technology at a global scale,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers Communications. “At Rogers, we are focused on building a strong ecosystem of partners and fostering commercial 5G development to fuel businesses, industries and drive Canada’s economy forward. The 5G Future Forum’s upcoming specifications are an important step in evolving the capabilities of 5G and mobile edge computing to help us deliver innovative technology solutions that will bring Canadian and global businesses the very best of 5G.”

Telstra’s Group Executive for Networks and IT, Nikos Katinakis, said this specification and whitepaper is an important step towards unleashing greater 5G capabilities for enterprise and consumers alike. “5G and edge compute have the potential to truly revolutionise how organisations operate and be a game changer for a range of applications. Telstra is proud to stand alongside these global 5G leaders in the 5G Future Forum and to be developing initiatives that bring mobile edge computing to life.”

Johan Wibergh, Vodafone Group Chief Technology Officer, said: “The speed and capacity of 5G, with the immediacy of MEC, can give economies the productivity boost needed to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Through greater interoperability and closer collaboration, we can shorten the time it takes to develop new services using these technologies and make them available to many more customers over a wider geographical area.”

For more information on the technical specifications visit the 5G Future Forum webpage .

About América Móvil

América Móvil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. Through the development of a world-class integrated telecommunications platform, we offer our customers a portfolio of value added services and enhanced communications solutions, in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe. At June 30th, 2020, the company had 358,4 million access lines, including 277,5 million wireless subscribers and 80,9 million fixed revenue generating units (fixed lines, broadband accesses and PayTV). More at www.americamovil.com

About KT Corp. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation, Korea’s largest telecommunications service provider, reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world’s most connected country. The company is leading the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and new ICT technology. KT launched the world’s first nationwide commercial 5G network on April 3, 2019, after successfully showcasing the world’s first trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. This is another milestone in KT’s continuous efforts to deliver essential products and services as it aspires to be the number one ICT Company and People’s Company.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

About Telstra

Telstra is Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company, offering a full range of communications services and competing in all telecommunications markets. In Australia we provide 18.3 million retail mobile services, 3.7 million retail fixed bundles and standalone data services and 1.4 million retail fixed standalone voice services. www.telstra.com.au

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/ .

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading technology communications company keeping society connected and building a digital future for everyone.

Vodafone is focused on two scaled and differentiated regional platforms in Europe and Africa. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 22 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As at 31 March 2020 we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers and over 22m TV customers.

We connect for a better future. We are optimistic about how technology and connectivity can enhance the future and improve people’s lives. Through our business, we aim to build a digital society that enhances socio-economic progress, embraces everyone and does not come at the cost of our planet. That is why we have committed to improve one billion lives and halve our environmental impact by 2025. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com .

Media contacts:

Jo Perrin

[email protected]

+44 770 252 5868