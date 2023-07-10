According to MarketResearch.biz reports that the demand for 5G infrastructure which is the backbone of a technologically advanced and interconnected world, driving the transformation of industries, empowering smart cities, and unlocking the potential of emerging technologies.

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global 5G infrastructure Market size accounted for USD 6 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 165.3 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 40.5% from 2023 to 2032.

5G infrastructure consists mainly of Radio Access Networks (RAN), transport, core networks, and backhaul. The backhaul network and transport network include microwave antennas or fiber optics. The increasing demand for improved bandwidth connectivity having low latency for many vital applications, such as drone connectivity and vehicle-to-everything, is expected to fuel the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a 5G infrastructure Market sample report at: https://marketresearch.biz/report/5g-infrastructure-market/request-sample

Key Takeaway

By Component, hardware leads the segment by covering the revenue share of 51% in the global 5G infrastructure market.

the segment by covering the revenue share of in the global 5G infrastructure market. By Network Architecture, the global 5G infrastructure market was dominated by the non-standalone (NSA) network architecture .

. By Vertical, enterprise/corporate-led the segment by holding a significant share in the market.

by holding a significant share in the market. Asia Pacific held a major revenue share of approximately 40% in 2022

held a major revenue share of approximately in 2022 North America is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Due to the urgent need to communicate quickly with first responders in emergencies, 5G infrastructure is being deployed more widely across government and public safety agencies. The demand for next-generation high-speed networks is expected to increase, especially for healthcare applications.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the 5G Infrastructure Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Some of these factors include:

High Demand from Energy Sector: High-speed internet connectivity is a growing requirement across all energy production and distribution applications. This will drive tremendous growth in the utility and energy sectors. In order to improve connectivity between containers/vessels, ships, and remote locations for effective monitoring, 5G technology will be a major driver in the transport and logistics sector.

High-speed internet connectivity is a growing requirement across all energy production and distribution applications. This will drive tremendous growth in the utility and energy sectors. In order to improve connectivity between containers/vessels, ships, and remote locations for effective monitoring, 5G technology will be a major driver in the transport and logistics sector. Advancing Technology: with advancing technology, the demand for high-speed networks is rising significantly worldwide. Individuals are demanding high-speed technology to save time and have a good experience. This is boosting the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://marketresearch.biz/report/5g-infrastructure-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global 5G Infrastructure Market

In order to develop next-generation network infrastructure and get an early advantage, many key players are seeking strategic partnerships with service provider partners and adopting market trends to strengthen their position in the market. Telesat joined forces with ENCQOR 5G for pilots, trials, and demonstrations of 5G connectivity. These pilots were especially beneficial to rural industries in Canada. Adopting radio access network from the major companies in the market is primarily boosting the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market.

Market Growth

Multiple companies are working together to implement technological changes to remain competitive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. The companies are collaborating to provide the 5G network across various regions across the world. This is positively affecting the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. Moreover, rapidly advancing technology is also expected to boost the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific leads the 5G infrastructure market by holding 40% of the total revenue share in the account. This is due to the aggressive deployment by the major communication service providers of the new 5G Radio Infrastructure. The market for the region is expected to grow strongly during the forecast period. After Asia Pacific, North America is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The number of investments made by the companies to deploy 5G infrastructure is expected to boost regional market growth. The rising demand for high-speed internet to create autonomous factories will also increase the use of next-generation infrastructure. These key factors are expected to boost the growth of 5G infrastructure in North America over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Nokia Corporation, etc.

Make informed business decisions with our sample report, revealing key market insights Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 6 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 165.3 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 40.5% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 40% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The high demand from the healthcare sector for the 5G network in developed countries is now emphasizing remote diagnosis and surgeries for patients. The 5G infrastructure and next-generation technology market is anticipated to grow to ensure remote patient surgeries are conducted with continuous data connectivity. 5G technology is expected to provide an improved user experience for several use cases, such as seamless video calling and Ultra-High Definition video (UHD) video. These key factors are driving the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market.

Market Restraints

The implementation of a 5G network requires high frequencies for seamless operation. However, the high frequencies are preoccupied with various applications like governmental agencies and telecommunication services. The conflict has been seen in the allocation of frequency bands in many parts of the world. There is no clarity on the band allocation for the 5G network. These key factors obstruct the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market.

Market Opportunities

During the forecast period, the 5G infrastructure deployment will be boosted by the continuing emphasis on improving energy monitoring, management and the need to have better control over distribution networks and energy generation. The major companies in the market are focusing on developing more efficient and faster 5G network bands. With advancing technology, the 5G infrastructure market is expected to create many opportunities for companies in the market.

Maximize your profitability with MarketResearch.Biz – Gain a competitive edge by acquiring this premium report at https://marketresearch.biz/purchase-report/?report_id=10091

Report Segmentation of the 5G Infrastructure Market

Component Insight

The hardware segment dominated the 5G infrastructure market with a major market share of 51%. This is due to 5G RAN’s robust deployment with multiple small cells and microcells-base stations around the globe. Network service providers are rapidly adopting virtual and centralized RAN to reduce infrastructure costs and simplify network complexities. Software-defined Networking technology (SDN) is also anticipated to play an important part in the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

The forecast period will witness significant growth in the core network segment under hardware. The core network plays a vital role in handling network traffic and storing consumer data. Leading network providers are moving to cloud-based 5G networks to improve connectivity and offer smooth connectivity. These key factors are driving the growth of the hardware segment in the component segment of the global 5G infrastructure market.

Network Architecture Insight

The global 5G infrastructure market was dominated by the non-standalone (NSA), network architecture. The growth of this segment is attributed to the global rollout of non-standalone networks. The non-standalone LTE network is usually deployed as part of the existing LTE infrastructure. Top service providers like AT&T and Verizon Communication have developed a 5G NSA model for basic use, such as cloud-based AR/VR games and UHD videos. However, the standalone segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding industrial digitalization that has created a new revenue stream for service providers.

In order to maintain uninterrupted connectivity between devices, it is becoming more important to have high-frequency connectivity that is reliable and low in latency. In the transportation and logistics sector, there will be a growing demand for 5G infrastructure with minimum latency. These factors are expected to boost the growth of non-standalone architecture over the forecast period.

Vertical Insight

The enterprise/corporate held a major revenue share to dominate the vertical segment in the global 5G infrastructure market. This is due to the increasing demand for faster bandwidth, which can be used for seamless connectivity during cloud computing and for creating a smart workspace by offering enhanced connectivity to IoT devices. 5G infrastructure is being deployed in residential and consumer areas to facilitate seamless connectivity for smart home applications, Virtual Reality games, and other applications.

The growth of the industrial sector is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for continuous communication among industrial applications. These industrial applications also include wireless cameras, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), cloud robots, and cloud/collaborative robotics.

Uncover valuable statistics and future projections by accessing a sample report for historical and forecast market data spanning 2016 to 2032 at https://marketresearch.biz/report/5g-infrastructure-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Based on Component

Services

Hardware

Based on Network Architecture

Standalone

Non-standalone

Based on Vertical

Residential

Enterprise/Corporate

Energy & Utility

Transportation & Logistics

Other Verticals

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

CommScope Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Altiostar

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the 5G Infrastructure Market

In October 2022, Reliance Jio collaborated with Nokia to provide 5G radio access network (RAN) hardware as per their agreement. The agreement states that Nokia has to provide base stations and other hardware to Reliance Jio.

In August 2022, Nokia Collaborated with Bharti Airtel to provide a 5G radio access network. The collaboration aimed to provide the best 5G network in India.

Browse More Related Reports

5g Service Market size is expected to be worth around USD 566.8 Bn by 2032 from USD 53.9 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

by 2032 from in 2022, growing at a during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Public Key Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023 and is reach USD 35.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 22.0%

Private LTE/5G Market was valued at US$ 2,065 Bn in 2018 and is projected to register а САGR of 13.2% by 2031.

Mobility as a Service Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,062.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 230.0 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

About Us:

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. MarketResearch.Biz provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – MarketResearch.biz MarketResearch.biz (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@marketresearch.biz Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 347 796 4335 Website: https://marketresearch.biz/