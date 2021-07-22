Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament

5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Friday, July 23rd, 2021, Afognak Native Corporation will host its 5th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament at the Anchorage Golf Course.

Each year, the event provides a great networking opportunity for participants to connect with leaders and staff of Alaska Native Corporations, North Slope oil and gas companies, the largest financial institutions, and other Alaska business leaders, such as Alaska Energy Services, GCI, Koniag, Marsh and McLennan, KeyBank and others. This year, Afognak welcomes as its celebrity guest, three-time U.S. Open Champion, Hale Irwin. In addition to his record 45 PGA Tour Championship wins, Hale Irwin is the oldest ever to become a U.S. Open Champion at the age of 45 in 1990.

Proceeds in excess of event expenses will directly benefit youth education programs operated by the Native Village of Afognak and the Native Village of Port Lions in the Kodiak Archipelago. Afognak Native Corporation supports the following Tribal youth development programs as part of its cultural and community responsibilities to strengthen Ag’wanermiut “Afognak people”:

  • Dig Afognak Camp – Alutiiq culture camp for youth operated since 1998
  • Afterschool & Alutiiq Week Cultural Activities
  • Cultural Workshops – traditional food preparation and processing
  • Tribal Library and Distance Learning
  • Alutiiq Language Resources – provided to schools and the community
  • Preschool Activities/Program Development

These programs are an invaluable way for young people to learn the Alutiiq language and to practice traditional harvest, survival skills, and healthy relationships. They provide intergenerational opportunities for the Alutiiq community to share cultural learning and skill building in their homelands.

Corporate and business sponsors can still sign up and be recognized at the event! Contact Ana Fisk, Tournament Co-Director, at 907-244-4377 or [email protected], or visit the Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament webpage at www.afognakgolf.com.

Afognak Native Corporation is an Alaska Native village corporation serving the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions.            

CONTACT: CONTACT: Malia Villegas, Senior Vice President, Community Investments, [email protected], 907-222-9587

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.