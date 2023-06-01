NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the previous three quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2023, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023.

“Our consistent financial execution has once again put the Board in a position to declare the dividend,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “With our disciplined approach and long-term strategy, we continue to focus on maximizing value for our shareholders.”

Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2022.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

