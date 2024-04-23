Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana’s next governor will take to the debate stage Tuesday night, two weeks ahead of the state’s May 7 primary election.
Each of the six candidates in the competitive, multi-million dollar primary race have cast themselves as an outsider in an appeal to conservative voters, despite five holding statewide roles at some point. Whoever wins the primary is most likely to take the November general election in a state that relia
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- 6 Republican candidates for governor of Indiana to debate ahead of primary - April 23, 2024
- Trump defends Johnson as Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes to oust speaker - April 23, 2024
- Judge unseals FBI probe into Trump’s classified documents case, including detailed timeline of Mar-a-Lago raid - April 23, 2024