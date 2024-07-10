A leading nonpartisan political handicapper is shifting five crucial swing states and one key congressional district toward former President Trump in his 2024 election rematch with President Biden.

The ratings move by the highly regarded Cook Report comes in reaction to new polling in the race between Biden and Trump after the president’s disastrous debate performance against Trump in their face-to-face showdown two weeks ago.

The Cook Report publisher and editor-in-chief

