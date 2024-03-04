Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are no longer confident that President Biden has the mental ability to effectively serve as president, according to a poll released Monday.
The poll, conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that a growing number of Americans no longer see Biden as competent.
According to the AP, about 60% of those polled had doubts about the president’s mental capabilities, including approximately a third
