Meet Canon Solutions America inkjet customer and thINK member Angela Hipelius, CEO, Liberty Creative Solutions (LCS)

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently named by Printing Impressions as one of the Top 300 Largest Printers of 2023, Liberty Creative Solutions’ Angela Hipelius, CEO, shares how the family-owned print business went from what began as a small print shop established in 1964 to the nationally acclaimed, WBENC – Certified Women’s Business Enterprise business it is today.

Based in Tinley Park, IL with over 65 employees, Angela shares that Liberty Creative Solutions (LCS) is best known for “embracing tradition, innovation, and a willingness to adapt to an ever-changing industry,” and it is this, Angela says, that sets them apart as an authority in the dynamic world of print.

LCS prides themselves on being at the forefront of industry innovation, an early inkjet adopter and one of the first to add a Canon ProStream web-fed inkjet press to their floor. “We recognized the ability of the ProStream to blend the speed of continuous feed with the adaptability of variable data, all while delivering the superior quality that rivaled offset printing,” said Angela. “We knew the ProStream would set us apart from our competitors and enable us to deliver value-added variable data-driven marketing to our customers to help them achieve better returns.”

LCS recently unveiled a 19,000 sq. ft. warehousing facility for kitting and fulfillment. “We saw an increasing need for our clients to utilize the ‘unboxing experience’ to better engage with their audiences. To capitalize on the importance of this experience, we utilize Canon inkjet technology to offer personalized marketing inserts to pair with our vast selection of promotional products and fully custom packaging to create unique and truly creative solutions.”

As LCS moves into their 60th year in business and welcomes in the family’s third generation, they continue to invest in the latest technological innovations to maximize customer success, recently purchasing the Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press with the goal of replacing their toner devices and replacing one of their offset presses. “Teaming the varioPRINT iX with the ProStream is a powerful combination, giving us the flexibility we need to offer a wide variety of high-quality applications to our customers quickly and efficiently. It is another way that we continue to stay at the forefront of innovation and ahead of our competition,” said Angela. “As we prepare for the next chapter in our story, Liberty’s third generation of leaders is learning how to leverage innovation and the spirit of adaptability to foster company growth, while maintaining the close-knit bond we share with our team, treating them as part of our extended family.”

“Congratulations to Liberty Creative Solutions on reaching their impressive 60th anniversary in business and welcoming the dynamic third generation of leaders into the family legacy,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president of Production Print Solutions at Canon Solutions America, Inc. “I commend their commitment to guiding the younger generation in growing a company through innovation and adaptability, all while maintaining unwavering core values, and am pleased Canon inkjet technology is a driving force in empowering the next generation of leaders.”

LCS provides a comprehensive range of services, encompassing creative and data services, promotional products, kitting and fulfillment, and wide format graphic production. Learn more by visiting libertycreativesolutions.com

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

