LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immersive entertainment in Southern California is about to be transformed when award-winning 60out Immersive Entertainment Center opens a state-of-the-art flagship location at HHLA (the former Promenade at Howard Hughes Center.) Opening this summer, this highly anticipated 60out will be the largest and most innovative immersive entertainment center on the west coast, blending the latest technology, pop culture, and spectacle.

60out at HHLA will feature six cutting-edge experiences – including official escape rooms for The Smurfs™ and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong. This 60out location will be the only escape room in the country to have two licensed games with major motion picture studios. Other attractions will include Titanic, Hotel on Road 66, Casino Heist, and a VR experience with more than 30 live-action journeys.

Drawing adventure seekers and gamers alike, the new location will also have an event space that can be reserved for corporate team building, private parties, and other celebrations for up to 30 people.

“Consumers are seeking fun excursions more than ever to enjoy with friends, family, and coworkers. We have elevated escape rooms and gaming into fully interactive and life-like adventures through the latest technology, elaborate special effects, and immersive themes,” said Ilya Vradiy, CEO of 60out. “We have invested heavily to create the most realistic and unrivaled games that will turn LA upside down with exciting new experiences.”

According to Vradiy, 60out spent nearly $3 million building the flagship location, between creating the concepts and games, developing software, working on intricate set design, and securing the IP licenses. 60out also worked with some of the world’s leading theme park designers and augmented reality and virtual reality game software designers to bring these new games to life.

“Being immersed in a world developed by 60out means fantasy adventures can become a reality. The result is visionary and connective entertainment like no other,” said Vradiy. “We are excited to provide guests with new and unparalleled interactive adventures. From the moment guests step inside, they will be transported to imaginative worlds where excitement, mystery, and challenges await.”

60out, a known leader in the immersive entertainment industry, was the first escape room company to secure a major IP license with Sony’s Jumanji™: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017.

Escape rooms are believed to have originated in Japan and Hungary, with the first U.S. locations opening in New York and San Francisco in 2012 and 2013. Capitalizing on the growing popularity of gaming, escape rooms became the next generation of gaming, with immersive, live-action adventures featuring puzzles and other challenges to be solved within a set time limit. 60out is now taking immersive entertainment to the next level.

About THE SMURFS™

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun, and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie in partnership with Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been announced with a February 2025 theatrical release.

About Legendary’s Monsterverse

Legendary’s Monsterverse is a shared universe that has revitalized the legends behind the world’s most respected and fearsome monsters. This new mythology follows the heroic efforts of cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla™ and genre favorite Kong. These iconic titans will collide with a menagerie of allies and foes including classic beasts such as Mothra, Rodan, and the fierce, three-headed King Ghidorah, as well as those yet to be discovered. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

About 60out Immersive Entertainment Center

60out was founded in 2015 with one escape room and has grown to five award-winning locations throughout Greater Los Angeles with 26 games meticulously crafted to cater to a diverse range of interests and skill levels. Each game combines immersive storytelling, mind-bending puzzles, and innovative gameplay to deliver an unforgettable experience.

The new flagship 60out location is in the heart of Los Angeles at HHLA, just minutes from Los Angeles International Airport, at 6081 Center Dr. in Los Angeles. 60out will be open Monday through Friday from 10am to 10pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 12:30am. Reservations can be made by visiting visit www.60out.com or calling 310.478.4444.

