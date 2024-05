The House passed a resolution condemning violence against law enforcement and calls to defund the police on Friday, with 61 Democrats voting against the measure.

All Republicans voted for the bill, which passed 337 to 61, with 134 Democratic “yes” votes.

It’s the last law enforcement-related bill House GOP leaders have teed up this week to commemorate Police Week.

FBI SLAMS ‘FALSE AND INSULTING’ CLAIM IT URGED MORE WARRANTLESS WIRETAPS

[Read Full story at source]