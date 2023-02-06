Miller vs Bud Light: Eagles and Chiefs Fans Differ on Top Beer Brands

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released new findings on consumer behavior related to Super Bowl LVII, including celebration, shopping, and viewing plans, as well as the behavioral nuances among football watchers, Philadelphia Eagles fans, and Kansas City Chiefs fans. The analysis leverages Numerator’s verified purchase data, a sentiment survey of 2000+ consumers, and psychographics data. Sports fandom is one of more than 2500 demographic, psychographic, and media consumption attributes that panelists elect to share with Numerator.

Key findings include:

3 in 5 consumers plan to watch Super Bowl LVII, and home is the place to be. 61% of US consumers are planning to watch this year’s Super Bowl — 75% at their own home, 20% at someone else’s home, and 5% at a bar, restaurant or other public space.

61% of US consumers are planning to watch this year’s Super Bowl — 75% at their own home, 20% at someone else’s home, and 5% at a bar, restaurant or other public space. Commercials are a bigger draw than the halftime show. Super Bowl watchers are looking forward to watching the game (64% of respondents), watching the commercials (60%) and eating and drinking (52%). Less than half (49%) say they are looking forward to the halftime show.

Super Bowl watchers are looking forward to watching the game (64% of respondents), watching the commercials (60%) and eating and drinking (52%). Less than half (49%) say they are looking forward to the halftime show. Viewers plan to purchase alcoholic beverages – but not trade down on brands. Beer is the top alcoholic beverage choice of Super Bowl watchers (47% plan to buy), followed by wine (28%) and spirits (24%). Despite 68% of watchers saying that inflation will impact their Super Bowl purchases, fewer than 1 in 5 alcohol buyers (19%) say they will switch to lower priced brands to save money. Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans differ on their top beer brands. While Eagles fans spend their money on Miller, Bud Light and Yuengling, Chiefs fans’ beer dollars go to Bud Light, Busch and Michelob Ultra.

Beer is the top alcoholic beverage choice of Super Bowl watchers (47% plan to buy), followed by wine (28%) and spirits (24%). Despite 68% of watchers saying that inflation will impact their Super Bowl purchases, fewer than 1 in 5 alcohol buyers (19%) say they will switch to lower priced brands to save money.

The average NFL watcher is more likely to be an older, high income male. Compared to the average consumer, those who watch or attend NFL games are 10% more likely to be Gen X or Boomers+, 17% more likely to have an income of 100k+, and 24% more likely to be male. Eagles fans skew younger and more diverse. Philadelphia fans are 31% more likely to be Millennials and 36% more likely to be African American compared to Chiefs fans. Chiefs fans are more devoted (to watching games). 78% of Chiefs fans are more likely to watch NFL games in general, compared to 72% of Eagles fans.

Compared to the average consumer, those who watch or attend NFL games are 10% more likely to be Gen X or Boomers+, 17% more likely to have an income of 100k+, and 24% more likely to be male. Advertising is entertaining for NFL watchers. Compared to the average consumer, NFL fans are 22% more likely to say they learn about products, services and brands through television, and they are 23% more likely to find advertising entertaining.

Compared to the average consumer, NFL fans are 22% more likely to say they learn about products, services and brands through television, and they are 23% more likely to find advertising entertaining. NFL fans are heavy streamers and spend a good amount of time watching television in general. Nearly three-quarters (74%) own a smart TV, compared to 63% of all US consumers, and almost half (49%) say they spend 3+ hours per day watching TV. Only 2 in 5 NFL fans subscribe to Hulu – the platform streaming Super Bowl LVII. While 42% of NFL fans subscribe to Hulu, they are still 14% more likely to do so than the average US consumer. NFL fans are 20% more likely to subscribe to Disney+, 18% more likely to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, and 15% more likely to subscribe to Netflix.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) own a smart TV, compared to 63% of all US consumers, and almost half (49%) say they spend 3+ hours per day watching TV.

Numerator’s Super Bowl LVII survey was fielded 1/25/23-1/31/23 to 2,001 consumers.

Top Beer Brands

Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Miller (Beer) Bud Light Bud Light Busch Yuengling Michelob Ultra Corona Coors Coors Miller (Beer) Budweiser Natural Light Michelob Ultra Budweiser Busch Corona Heineken Modelo Modelo Keystone

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com