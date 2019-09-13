650 Group Research Focuses on Telecom’s $490B Open Source Network Opportunities

Early Findings Presented today at ONF Connect Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As presented today in a keynote session at the ONF Connect 2019 conference, attended by operators AT&T, Google Cloud, Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom in Santa Clara, a founding analyst of 650 Group presented on the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for open source hardware and software in communications service provider networks.

The report: Open Source on Communication Service Provider Capital Spending, includes a focus on CORD-based cloud, access and edge data center solutions spanning Broadband Access, Metro Ethernet, RAN, Evolved Packet Core (EPC), Optical Transport, SD-WAN, VPN, SP Router, NFV and CDN.

Large Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) see events like the widening IoT and 5G networks at the edge as a significant source of new customer revenue and have the scale to build out these networks across the globe.

“This huge $490B equipment spending opportunity over the next 5 years in communications service provider networks is large but is also complex; and the impact of next-generation SDN is making broadband and 5G deployment easier,” said Chris DePuy, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Operators are now moving to open source on a project and a technology basis gradually. Operators expect to achieve considerable Opex savings while also improving service agility.”

