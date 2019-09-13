Breaking News
Home / Top News / 650 Group Research Focuses on Telecom’s $490B Open Source Network Opportunities

650 Group Research Focuses on Telecom’s $490B Open Source Network Opportunities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Early Findings Presented today at ONF Connect Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As presented today in a keynote session at the ONF Connect 2019 conference, attended by operators AT&T, Google Cloud, Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom in Santa Clara, a founding analyst of 650 Group presented on the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for open source hardware and software in communications service provider networks.

The report: Open Source on Communication Service Provider Capital Spending, includes a focus on CORD-based cloud, access and edge data center solutions spanning Broadband Access, Metro Ethernet, RAN, Evolved Packet Core (EPC), Optical Transport, SD-WAN, VPN, SP Router, NFV and CDN.

Large Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) see events like the widening IoT and 5G networks at the edge as a significant source of new customer revenue and have the scale to build out these networks across the globe.

“This huge $490B equipment spending opportunity over the next 5 years in communications service provider networks is large but is also complex; and the impact of next-generation SDN is making broadband and 5G deployment easier,” said Chris DePuy, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Operators are now moving to open source on a project and a technology basis gradually. Operators expect to achieve considerable Opex savings while also improving service agility.”

For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or [email protected] or www.650group.com.
 
About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets.  ​Our team has decades of research experience with telecom operators, systems integrators, equipment vendors and is a strategic partner to communications service providers.  650 Group focuses on leading edge market research and is frequently cited as being first in identifying new market trends. 

Media Contact:
Greg Cross
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.