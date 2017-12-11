670, DSV – Share buyback in DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 670
On 30 October 2017, DSV A/S initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 664 of 26 October 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 30 October 2017 to 23 March 2018 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,250,000,000 and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
|
Trading day
|Number of shares bought back
|
Average transaction
price
|
Amount DKK
|Accumulated for trading days 1-25
|683,629
|488.23
|333,770,354
|26: 4 December 2017
|40,000
|486.72
|19,468,944
|27: 5 December 2017
|10,000
|486.29
|4,862,927
|28: 6 December 2017
|25,000
|484.34
|12,108,460
|29: 7 December 2017
|15,584
|486.23
|7,577,431
|30: 8 December 2017
|30,000
|486.17
|14,585,046
|Accumulated for trading days 1-30
|804,213
|487.90
|392,373,162
As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 5,487,877 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Kalmar to deliver straddle carriers to Global Ports in Russia - December 11, 2017
- CapMan has established a MEUR 86 fund focusing on growth investments - December 11, 2017
- Victory Square Technologies Introduces an Incubated Portfolio Company, Blockchain Assembly, a Blockchain Investment & Cryptocurrency Advisory Firm - December 11, 2017