670, DSV – Share buyback in DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 670

On 30 October 2017, DSV A/S initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 664 of 26 October 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 30 October 2017 to 23 March 2018 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,250,000,000 and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

 

Trading day

 Number of shares bought back Average transaction
price

Amount DKK
       
Accumulated for trading days 1-25 683,629 488.23 333,770,354
26: 4 December 2017 40,000 486.72 19,468,944
27: 5 December 2017 10,000 486.29 4,862,927
28: 6 December 2017 25,000 484.34 12,108,460
29: 7 December 2017 15,584 486.23 7,577,431
30: 8 December 2017 30,000 486.17 14,585,046
Accumulated for trading days 1-30 804,213 487.90 392,373,162

 

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 5,487,877 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000. 

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com. 

Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

 

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

