NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing to reinforce its position as the market leader in sustainable production of advanced materials for batteries and additive manufacturing, 6K today announced the company has been named to the prestigious Fast Company list of the “World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024”. This marks the fourth industry leadership award secured by the company during the past year alone – recognized for excellence based on its revolutionary microwave plasma-based process for faster, more effective, and sustainable advanced material production.

This year’s Fast Company ranking shines a spotlight on businesses that are clearly shaping both industry and culture through advanced innovation. The list explores how companies like 6K are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones across all sectors of the economy. Alongside the “World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies”, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions. 6K was chosen 5th in the energy category for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives for both the 6K Additive and 6K Energy divisions.

“At 6K, our goal has always been to help transform an industry that has become far too reliant on outdated and dirty industrial production processes. Our UniMelt solution is designed to drive true transformation by leveraging high-efficiency plasma technology for sustainable production of additive manufacturing metal powder and critical battery materials,” said Bruce Bradshaw, chief marketing officer at 6K. “We’re extremely honored the thought leaders at Fast Company have singled us out for excellence – recognizing the impact we’re having on an industry demanding a shift towards cleaner, more efficient and sustainable production.”

6K’s UniMelt production-scale process produces materials that are critical for additive manufacturing, batteries, and other industrial markets – all with a process that is both fast and environmentally sound. 6K’s UniMelt technology replaces slow, laborious, high-waste processes with an ultra-clean and fast solution for producing metal powder and battery materials. Two proof points underscoring the company’s ESG initiatives include 91% lower energy use and 92% reduction in CO 2 for nickel powder production as well as greater than 65% carbon reduction impact for producing battery material versus conventional processes in both instances.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

6K Inc. produces and innovates UniMelt® microwave plasma technology for the localized production of critical materials. 6K's UniMelt technology is applied across a vast range of markets, from additive manufacturing (6K Additive) and essential battery materials (6K Energy) to future growth sectors (6K Next). UniMelt plasma creates a path for true sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy use, and utilizing recycled content to create a circular economy—all while reducing conversion cost and providing a secure, domestic supply chain.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business.

Bruce Bradshaw

Chief Marketing Officer

6K Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 603 689 4597

