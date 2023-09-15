Dental tourism is booming in developing countries because it offers cost savings and top-notch dental care. These nations have modern dental facilities and skilled dentists. This trend is expected to boost market growth.

New York, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Restorative Dentistry Market size is expected to be worth around USD 35 Billion by 2032 from USD 18 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Restorative Dentistry or Restorative dentistry, also known as dental restoration, refers to a dental surgical procedure aimed at returning the natural function of the mouth. This procedure primarily focuses on repairing or substituting teeth that are damaged or missing, as they can impact an individual’s ability to chew, bite, or speak comfortably. Common procedures in restorative dentistry encompass the installation of fillings, bridges, crowns, tooth removal, and dental implants.

For a better understanding, refer to this sample report, which includes corresponding tables and figures@ https://market.us/report/restorative-dentistry-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

By product type, the restorative materials segment has generated the largest revenue share of 41.2% in the market.

has generated the in the market. By application, the implantology segment dominated the market in 2022.

dominated the market in 2022. By end-user, dental hospitals and clinics hospitals were dominant in the market, accounting for a revenue share of 52 % in 2022.

were dominant in the market, accounting for a Europe held a significant revenue share of 32% in 2022.

held a significant revenue share of in 2022. Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a fastest rate from 2023 to 2032.

The growth of the market is being driven by several factors, including a growing elderly population, a higher occurrence of various dental and oral health issues, an increased focus on improving appearance, and the growth of dental tourism in several developing countries. Additionally, the market is expected to expand due to a rise in the utilization of restorative materials for crafting dental restorations and the increasing adoption of biomaterials by dental professionals.

Factors affecting the growth of the Restorative Dentistry Market?

Several factors can affect the growth of the Restorative Dentistry Market. Some of these factors include:

Rising prevalence of oral health disorders: All over the world, there has been a rise in the incidence of different oral health disorders. According to The Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 , dental illnesses have affected 3.5 billion people with persistent tooth cavities. It is estimated that 520 million children have primary tooth decay, and 2 billion people have persistent tooth decay. Thus, a rise in the prevalence of oral health disorders is likely to drive the demand for restorative dentistry.

All over the world, there has been a rise in the incidence of different oral health disorders. According to The , dental illnesses have affected people with persistent tooth cavities. It is estimated that 520 million children have primary tooth decay, and 2 billion people have persistent tooth decay. Thus, a rise in the prevalence of oral health disorders is likely to drive the demand for restorative dentistry. Rising dental tourism: Dental tourism is growing at a high rate in developing countries. It has gained popularity due to the potential cost savings and availability of high-quality dental care in these countries. Many developing nations have modern dental facilities equipped with state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled dentists. Thus, a rise in dental tourism is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the projection period.

Top Trends in Global Restorative Dentistry Market

The use of digital technologies has been on the rise in restorative dentistry. Digital imaging, intraoral scanners, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, and three-dimensional (3D) printing are being increasingly used for accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and fabrication of restorations. Furthermore, nanotechnology has the potential to revolutionize restorative dentistry by enhancing the properties of dental materials. Such innovative trends are expected to boost the adoption of restorative dentistry over the forecast period.

Market Growth

The increased prevalence of tooth loss, the growing number of dental practitioners, and evolving technologies are key factors likely to boost the demand for restorative dentistry during the projection period. Furthermore, restorative dentistry procedures can provide a better dental structure, be a long-term solution, assist in protecting natural teeth, prevent tooth movement, and improve overall oral health and beauty. It is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of hospitals and dental clinics around the world is fueling market expansion.

Regional Analysis

In the Restorative Dentistry market, Europe takes the lead, accounting for a significant share of 32% in terms of revenue. This growth in the region can be attributed to higher spending on dental healthcare, a growing elderly population, and an increasing emphasis on aesthetic concerns. Furthermore, the presence of key industry players and technological advancements are expected to contribute to the market’s expansion in Europe. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth during the projected period. This growth is fueled by favorable government policies, a rising elderly population, the presence of key market players, and an increasing demand for dental procedures in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players include Danaher Corporation, 3M company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Septodont Holding, ZimVie Inc., Envista, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, and other key players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 18 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 35 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.4% Europe Revenue Share 32% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year

Market Drivers

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in oral health problems. The 2022 Oral Health Status Report from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that oral diseases affect about 75% of people in middle-income countries and around 3.5 billion people globally. This growing prevalence of oral health issues is expected to boost the demand for dental restoration procedures. Additionally, dental tourism is on the rise globally, especially in developing nations. According to RevaHealth, Mexico is the top dental tourism destination, attracting 25% of all dental tourists due to its proximity to the United States. India and Hungary share the second spot. This upward trend in dental tourism is likely to drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Restraints

The high cost involved in dental restoration procedures in developed nations around the globe may negatively impact its adoption in these countries. Also, certain disadvantages and risks associated with some dental restoration procedures, such as dental bridges, may impact adopting these processes. These factors are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Globally, many governments in several developing nations are highly focused on investing in the healthcare sector. According to the 2019–20 National Health Account Estimates, the Indian government spent 1.3% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on healthcare during the year. Therefore, such important investments in the healthcare sector by governmental organizations are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Get a PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights @ https://market.us/report/restorative-dentistry-market/request-sample/

Report Segmentation of the Restorative Dentistry Market

Product Type Insight

Restorative materials are in high demand due to a growing emphasis on aesthetics and the rise in cosmetic dental surgeries. Additionally, an increase in tooth repair procedures is boosting the demand for these materials, leading to segment growth in the forecast period. Meanwhile, the implants segment is expected to experience substantial growth. Factors driving this include a growing elderly population, an increasing burden of dental diseases globally, strategic initiatives by key market players, and heightened research and development efforts in innovative dental implants.

Application Insight

The implantology segment leads in market revenue share and is expected to grow further due to rising demand for dental implants. Additionally, the prosthodontics application segment is also set for significant growth. Prosthodontics, which utilizes various procedures and materials from restorative dentistry, plays a crucial role in improving the function, appearance, and oral health of individuals with missing teeth or oral maxillofacial issues.

End-user Insight

Dental hospitals and clinics are set to experience the most significant growth in the forecast period. This growth is driven by the considerable increase in the number of dental healthcare facilities, especially in Europe and Asia Pacific. Additionally, a surge in enrollment in dental courses is contributing to the overall growth of this segment. Moreover, dental laboratories are also expected to see substantial growth due to the rising demand for dental supplies like implants, crowns, and bridges.

Are you looking for customized information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=103869

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

By Application

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Conservative & Endodontics

Other Applications

By End-User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other End-Users

Based on Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Danaher Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

3M Company

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Septodont Holding

ZimVie Inc.

Envista

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

GC Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Restorative Dentistry Market

ZimVie Inc. gained FDA approval to introduce the Encode Emergence Healing Abutment and T3 PRO Tapered Implant in the US in June 2022.

In April 2022, Sonendo, a medical technology firm specializing in revolutionizing endodontic treatment, unveiled the CleanFlow instrument. This tool, designed for the GentleWave system, offers a less invasive alternative to traditional root canal therapy.

Browse More Related Reports

Cosmetic Dentistry Market is expected to grow at a CAGR, of 6% between 2023-2032.

Hypodermic Needles Market is projected to reach US$ 6,027.2 Mn in 2030

Medical Device Outsourcing Market is estimated to reach USD 352.3 Billion at the highest CAGR of 12.0% between 2023 and 2032.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach USD 1392.8 million in 2032 at the highest CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2032.

DNA Sequencing Market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.3%

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 359.13 Bn by 2032

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

https://medicalmarketreport.com/

https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

https://techmarketreports.com/

https://foodnbeveragesmarket.com/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team - Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us/