Breaking News
Home / Top News / 7-Eleven to warm the chill of winter by supporting the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Angels

7-Eleven to warm the chill of winter by supporting the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Angels

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the spirit of the holidays, 7-Eleven has partnered with the Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) & UBC Hospital Foundation in support of their Angel campaign to spread the magic of the giving season for “10 Days of Goodness”. At select Esso stations across British Columbia with Tim Hortons at 7-Eleven stores, every hot beverage sold will result in a $2 donation to the Foundation.

The donations raised will go towards purchasing high-priority medical equipment and funding high-impact research projects to advance patient care for all of BC’s residents. For making a purchase at a participating store, customers will also receive an Angel lapel pin to commemorate their contribution.

Since the launch of the Angel Campaign in 2001, the winter wonderland trees at VGH, UBC Hospital and GF Strong Rehab Centre have been filled with thousands of angels carrying messages of love and gratitude to friends and family, medical teams and hospital staff. In 2016 alone, the Foundation raised over $610,000 during the holiday season and this year 7-Eleven is proud to come on board as a partner.

“At 7-Eleven, we are pleased to be able to help a worthy cause such as the Angel Campaign. During this festive time of year, we know that our customers are looking for ways to give back to their communities,” said Doug Rosencrans, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. “We hope that our customers will find a reason to come in to these nine select Esso 7-Elevens in BC to enjoy their favourite Tim Hortons beverage this December in support of a worthwhile and deserving charity.”

“VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Angel Campaign gives us all the opportunity to show appreciation for the angels in our lives. Thousands of angels—loved ones and health care professionals—are honoured every year during the holiday season,” said Barbara Grantham, President & CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “We are so thankful for sponsors, like 7-Eleven because their support spreads the message of gratitude and helps raise more funds to support the most urgent needs in our hospitals and health care centers.”

For general information:

           
What:  10 Days of Goodness        
 
When:    December 13th – 22nd, 2017  
 
Where:     These stores only:  
 
  Select Esso Stations with Tim Hortons at 7-Eleven stores:
 
  5059 Canada Way (at Sperling Ave.), Burnaby, BC  
 
  3720 Imperial Street (at Boundary Rd.), Burnaby, BC  
 
  736 6th Avenue (at 8th St.), New Westminster, BC  
 
  3312 Grandview Highway (at Rupert St.), Vancouver, BC  
 
  4064 Fraser Street (at King Edward Ave.), Vancouver, BC  
 
  688 SE Marine Drive (at Fraser St.), Vancouver, BC  
 
  3135 Gordon Drive (at K.L.O. Rd.), Kelowna, BC  
 
  3400 32nd Street (at 35 Ave.), Vernon, BC  
 
  4001 Quadra Street (at McKenzie Ave.), Victoria, BC  
     

See participating stores here or at http://vghfoundation.ca/7-Eleven

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7 Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7 Eleven® operates, franchises and licenses more than 63,000 7 Eleven stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca.

About VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation
VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is Vancouver Coastal Health‘s primary philanthropic partner, raising funds for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians. They partner with donors to drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Vancouver Community Health Services. Find out more about VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation at: http://vghfoundation.ca

For more information, to request high res images or arrange an interview, please contact:

Sabrina Tey                                                        
Hill+Knowlton Strategies                                                                                                             
W: 604-692-4231              
M: 778-228-8842                                              
[email protected]    

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.