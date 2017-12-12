7-Eleven to warm the chill of winter by supporting the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Angels

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the spirit of the holidays, 7-Eleven has partnered with the Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) & UBC Hospital Foundation in support of their Angel campaign to spread the magic of the giving season for “10 Days of Goodness”. At select Esso stations across British Columbia with Tim Hortons at 7-Eleven stores, every hot beverage sold will result in a $2 donation to the Foundation.

The donations raised will go towards purchasing high-priority medical equipment and funding high-impact research projects to advance patient care for all of BC’s residents. For making a purchase at a participating store, customers will also receive an Angel lapel pin to commemorate their contribution.

Since the launch of the Angel Campaign in 2001, the winter wonderland trees at VGH, UBC Hospital and GF Strong Rehab Centre have been filled with thousands of angels carrying messages of love and gratitude to friends and family, medical teams and hospital staff. In 2016 alone, the Foundation raised over $610,000 during the holiday season and this year 7-Eleven is proud to come on board as a partner.

“At 7-Eleven, we are pleased to be able to help a worthy cause such as the Angel Campaign. During this festive time of year, we know that our customers are looking for ways to give back to their communities,” said Doug Rosencrans, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. “We hope that our customers will find a reason to come in to these nine select Esso 7-Elevens in BC to enjoy their favourite Tim Hortons beverage this December in support of a worthwhile and deserving charity.”

“VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Angel Campaign gives us all the opportunity to show appreciation for the angels in our lives. Thousands of angels—loved ones and health care professionals—are honoured every year during the holiday season,” said Barbara Grantham, President & CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “We are so thankful for sponsors, like 7-Eleven because their support spreads the message of gratitude and helps raise more funds to support the most urgent needs in our hospitals and health care centers.”

For general information:

What: 10 Days of Goodness When: December 13th – 22nd, 2017 Where: These stores only: Select Esso Stations with Tim Hortons at 7-Eleven stores: 5059 Canada Way (at Sperling Ave.), Burnaby, BC 3720 Imperial Street (at Boundary Rd.), Burnaby, BC 736 6th Avenue (at 8th St.), New Westminster, BC 3312 Grandview Highway (at Rupert St.), Vancouver, BC 4064 Fraser Street (at King Edward Ave.), Vancouver, BC 688 SE Marine Drive (at Fraser St.), Vancouver, BC 3135 Gordon Drive (at K.L.O. Rd.), Kelowna, BC 3400 32nd Street (at 35 Ave.), Vernon, BC 4001 Quadra Street (at McKenzie Ave.), Victoria, BC

See participating stores here or at http://vghfoundation.ca/7-Eleven

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7 Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7 Eleven® operates, franchises and licenses more than 63,000 7 Eleven stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca.

About VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is Vancouver Coastal Health‘s primary philanthropic partner, raising funds for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians. They partner with donors to drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Vancouver Community Health Services. Find out more about VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation at: http://vghfoundation.ca

