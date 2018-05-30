7 JUNE – Follow the Top Global Tech Leaders

Inspiring the next unicorn builders in Europe

Follow the top global tech leaders and investors: interact with them LIVE during SEI Torino Forum, the European event created to support new ambitious founders in the Continent

The first edition of the SEI Torino Forum will bring together Peter Thiel (Paypal), Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn), Xavier Niel (Free e Ecole42), Riccardo Zacconi (King/Candy Crush), Matt Cohler (Benchmark) and others: free Facebook live stream + interaction via Sli.do on Thursday June 7th, from 9.00 to 13.00 CET

The first edition of SEI Torino Forum will take place in Turin (Italy) on June 7th, 2018, from 9.00 to 13.00 CET, bringing together top technology leaders and investors from around the world.

This free, invite-only, not-for-profit event is organized by the newly established Italian School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SEI) and aims to inspire the next generation of ambitious entrepreneurs in Europe.

The group of tech leaders convening at the Agnelli Foundation in Turin (Italy) includes Matt Cohler (General Partner at Benchmark), Taavet Hinrikus (Co-Founder and CEO of TransferWise) Reid Hoffmann (Co-Founder of LinkedIn, Partner at Greylock), Alex Karp (Co-Founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies), Luciana Lixandru (Partner of Accel), Demet Mutlu (Founder and CEO of Trendyol), Xavier Niel (Founder of Free, Ecole 42, Station F and Investor at Kima Ventures), Daniel Ramot (Co-Founder and CEO of Via), Peter Thiel (Co-Founder of PayPal and Partner at Founders Fund), Mike Volpi (General Partner at Index Ventures), Riccardo Zacconi (Co-Founder of King Digital Entertainment).

John Elkann, Chairman of the Agnelli Foundation and of EXOR, will open the Forum, followed by Diego Piacentini (Italian Government Commissioner for the Digital Agenda). Mike Butcher (Editor-at-large of TechCrunch) will conclude the Panel sessions, and Zanny Minton Beddoes (Editor-in-Chief of The Economist) will close the Forum with a final interview. Sissel Hansen (Founder and CEO of Startup Everywhere), Paul Lewis (Associate Editor at the Guardian) and Roni Bonjack (Head of Developer and Startup Programs, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Facebook) will moderate the Panels.

In addition to 100 young Europe-based entrepreneurs and students of entrepreneurship programs from 20 European countries, who have been invited to join the forum, a broader audience will be able to follow the whole event live and interact via Sli.do with the speakers.

The “School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation” (SEI), is a project by the Agnelli Foundation and Collège des Ingéniers Italia – in collaboration with six other public and private partners – to develop the entrepreneurial skills and mindset of university students, through workshops, startup creation support and testimonials of founders and investors.

