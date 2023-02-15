ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 7 Mindsets, the leader in Pre-K-12 mindsets-based learning and well-being solutions, today announced the extension of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Robin Glenn as chief strategy and business development officer and Clark McKown, Ph.D., as chief science officer.

Glenn, founder of BASE Education, a student mental health solution acquired by 7 Mindsets in January 2023, will oversee curriculum development and strategic initiatives for 7 Mindsets. Since 2013, Glenn has been dedicated to the development and growth of BASE Education, utilizing her 25 years of experience working with at-risk teens to build the company’s online mental health curriculum. Her professional work has included roles as a school-based therapy specialist, parent, educator, and law enforcement trainer, private practice therapist for adolescents and their families, treatment coordinator for intensive in/outpatient teen programs, and research specialist in clinical trials for adolescents with addictions.

McKown is the founder of xSEL Labs, a creator of scalable systems to assess and address the social and emotional needs of children, which was also acquired by 7 Mindsets last month. As chief science officer, he will lead 7 Mindsets’ work to provide meaningful and actionable assessments alongside its program offerings. McKown, a nationally recognized leader, researcher, and author in the field of SEL assessment, has served as a principal investigator on several federal and foundation grants whose purpose was to design, develop, validate, and scale social and emotional assessment systems.

“Having the right mix of talent on our executive team is critical as 7 Mindsets continues to grow,” said Mark Belles, CEO of 7 Mindsets. “I’m proud to welcome these executives to 7 Mindsets, and I know that their deep bench of experience will help guide our company as we continue expanding our SEL program offerings to educators, students, and school districts nationwide.”

The announcement of the expanded executive leadership team follows more than a year of record growth for the company and a strategic investment by middle-market private equity firm Gauge Capital in late 2021.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is a comprehensive social-emotional learning and mental health solution provider for schools and districts across the country. The company offers multi-tiered SEL curriculum, professional development, and assessment that ensure safe and supportive learning environments. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

CONTACT: Media contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for 7 Mindsets jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770