70% of Medicaid Beneficiaries Enrolled In Managed Care – OPEN MINDS Makes Annual Medicaid Managed Care Update Free For Limited Time

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Gettysburg, PA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new market intelligence report from OPEN MINDS has found that about 70% of the 77.8 million beneficiaries eligible for health care services through Medicaid in 2017 were enrolled in a comprehensive managed care organization. This leaves about 7.7% of the population enrolled in primary care case management systems, and 22.2% of the population remaining in fee-for-service. OPEN MINDS has released these findings as part of their recent report, The 2017 OPEN MINDS Medicaid Managed Care Update: A State-By-State Analysis. This always-popular market intelligence report is being made available for free download through March 31, 2018.

“Our annual Medicaid managed care market update is one of OPEN MINDS‘ most popular reports every year. It gives readers data on Medicaid financing arrangements in each state in order to help executive teams understand the Medicaid managed care landscape and how they can partner with Medicaid payers in their state,” said OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President Sarah C. Threnhauser. “Each week, OPEN MINDS provides our members with in-depth research on the complex consumers market that other services don’t have the resources and expertise to tackle. Available to only our Premium and Elite members, market intelligence reports give organizations the tools they need to understand their market and to build a strategy for success.”

The report, The 2017 OPEN MINDS Medicaid Managed Care Update: A State-By-State Analysis, provides state-by-state market data on Medicaid managed care enrollment and an update on pending changes to state Medicaid plans. The report includes:

  1. Medicaid managed care, primary care case management, and fee-for-service enrollment by state
  2. Trends over time for each enrollment model
  3. Future changes to the Medicaid managed care landscape

The report, and thousands of other resources, are available to all Premium and Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle. Current members can download the report on the OPEN MINDS website at: www.openminds.com/intelligence-report/2017-open-minds-medicaid-managed-care-update-state-state-analysis

Through March 31, 2018, OPEN MINDS is providing a free copy of this market intelligence report. Organizations without a Premium or Elite membership can download the report online now at: www.openminds.com/market-intelligence/resources/the-2017-open-minds-medicaid-managed-care-update-a-state-by-state-analysis

The OPEN MINDS Circle is the largest and most-trusted information platform in the behavioral health and human service space. Members access content from our market intelligence team and partner organizations via daily email content and a 24/7 curated and searchable website library platform. Learn more about becoming an OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/membership.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Sarah C. Threnhauser, MPA, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the behavioral health and human service field. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in markets of the health and human service field serving complex consumers. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for individuals with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

CONTACT: Tim Snyder
OPEN MINDS
7173341329
[email protected]
