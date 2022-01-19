733Park Advises OMEGA Technology in its Acquisition by Celero Commerce

Breaking News
BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 733Park, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of its client, OMEGA Technology (“OMEGA”), a premier provider of electronic transaction processing, by Celero Commerce (“Celero”).

OMEGA provides electronic payments solutions, business analytics and software solutions for small businesses and financial institutions nationwide.

Celero, a top ten non-bank payment processor will serve over 50,000 merchants processing approximately $20 billion in annual card volume.

“We’d like to congratulate Celero on their acquisition of Omega Technology. It was a pleasure representing Omega Technology and working with their team to bring the transaction to fruition. We wish the combined team continued success in the future together,” said 733Park’s managing director, Lane Gordon.

About 733Park
Headquartered in Boston, 733Park is a boutique mergers and acquisition advisory firm specializing in payments, fintech, and SaaS. 733Park, under the direction of Lane Gordon, a 20-year M&A specialist, represents payments and software companies looking for successful exits as well as buyers that are looking to execute on specific acquisition or roll up strategies. 733Park routinely represents payment processors and payments ISOs, merchant portfolios, ISVs, fintech, SaaS and software companies for sale.

About Celero Commerce
Headquartered in Nashville, Celero Commerce is a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solutions provider powered by leading edge technology, strategic partnerships, and business intelligence. Celero offers payment processing services, business management software and data intelligence to small and medium-sized businesses, empowering them to drive growth and profitability.

Contacts
733Park, Inc.
Lane Gordon, Managing Director
info@733park.com 
617.564.0404

