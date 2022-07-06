Breaking News
75 Years of a Wyoming Tradition

Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Celebrates its Diamond Anniversary

Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo

Looking out over the carnival, with Casper Mountain in the background.

Casper, Wyoming, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo is celebrating its 75th anniversary, with nine days of kick-up-your-heels fun in Casper, Wyoming, July 8 – 16, 2022.

“The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is a must-do experience in Wyoming,” said Tom Jones, General Manager for the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo. “From the largest carnival midway in Wyoming to one of the top PRCA rodeos in the country, this event includes some of the best western experiences in the state.”

For travelers and locals alike, the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo delivers several days of family-friendly activities, including a carnival, a chalk art festival in downtown Casper, a monster truck show, a BBQ contest, a wildlife display and live music, as well as a visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales. It also has five days of rodeo and a parade, with the theme of “Diamonds and Wranglers – a 75-Year Celebration.” The full schedule is available here.

Held over nine days, the fair and rodeo is a quintessential event for visitors to experience.

“Rodeo goes hand-in-hand with Wyoming,” added Jones. “And for the 75th year, we’re honored to be able to introduce this incredible sport to spectators from near and far to some of the best athletes in the business.”

Plus, with Casper’s location on The Road to Yellowstone, it’s easy to weave it into an already-existing itinerary. Additional things to do in Casper include visiting the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, hiking on Casper Mountain, strolling downtown, tasting the flavors of Wyoming at local restaurants, breweries and the distillery, setting out on the Oregon Trail and casting a fishing line on the North Platte River.  

More information about the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo can be found at CentralWyomingFair.com; plan your trip to Casper at VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is Wyoming’s second-largest city and is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.VisitCasper.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or discover images and content with #VisitCasper.

CONTACT: Tia Troy
Visit Casper 
406-529-8314
tia@lightningbugpublicrelations.com

