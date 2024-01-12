In the 75th year of Porsche, PCNA retailed 75,415 new vehicles selling a new U.S. record

75k cars in our 75th year: Porsche reports record U.S. retail sales for 2023 In the 75th year of Porsche, PCNA retailed 75,415 new vehicles selling a new U.S. record

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2023 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 75,415 cars – a new record – and a 7.6 percent increase versus the previous record set in 2022.

“A remarkable and cherished year for so many reasons – from celebrations of our 75th anniversary to the introduction of the new Cayenne to the record number of customers across America choosing a Porsche. To each and every one of those who purchased one of our vehicles, we express our sincere gratitude. Through our network of independently owned and operated dealers, we are elated Porsche ranked number one among luxury brands in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study. ” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “We enter 2024 thriving in the U.S., focused on supporting our customers today, and inspiring the customers of tomorrow, through the debuts of several exciting and truly special new cars.”

Amongst the model lines, the 911 and Macan were the stars of 2023. For the first time since 2007, PCNA sold more than 11,000 911 models in a single year, an increase of 14.6 percent versus 2022. The Macan set a new annual record with 26,947 deliveries against a previous high of 24,716 set in 2021. Versus last year, Macan sales grew 13.8 percent. Sales of the Taycan grew by 4.1 percent to 7,570 cars, representing 10 percent of PCNA sales in 2023. In parallel, the 718 was the fastest-growing model line in 2023 with an increase of nearly 30 percent in 2023 to total 4,526 cars. The introduction of the third-generation Cayenne during the course of 2023 drove sales past 20,000 vehicles for only the second time in PCNA history.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled a record 38,788 cars a 17.7 percent year-over-year increase.

Model Oct – Dec Sales Full Year Sales 2022 2023 2022 2023 ALL 911 2,793 3,032 10,204 11,692 ALL 718 1,058 997 3,484 4,526 ALL TAYCAN 1,497 2,358 7,271 7,570 ALL PANAMERA 1,261 1,040 4,224 4,205 ALL CAYENNE 6,611 5,559 21,194 20,475 ALL MACAN 7,735 6,106 23,688 26,947 TOTAL 20,955 19,092 70,065 75,415

PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 4, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 198 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, two Porsche studios and five satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachments

75k cars in our 75th year: Porsche reports record U.S. retail sales for 2023

75k cars in our 75th year: Porsche reports record U.S. retail sales for 2023

CONTACT: Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. [email protected] Jen Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. [email protected]