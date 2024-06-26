Recovery Costs from Cyberattacks Outpace Insurance Coverage

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today released findings from its survey, “Cyber Insurance and Cyber Defenses 2024: Lessons from IT and Cybersecurity Leaders.” According to the report, 97% of those with a cyber policy invested in improving their defenses to help with insurance, with 76% saying it enabled them to qualify for coverage, 67% to get better pricing and 30% to secure improved policy terms.

The survey also revealed that recovery costs from cyberattacks are outpacing insurance coverage. Only one percent of those that made a claim said that their carrier funded 100% of the costs incurred while remediating the incident. The most common reason for the policy not paying for the costs in full was because the total bill exceeded the policy limit. According to The State of Ransomware 2024 survey, recovery costs following a ransomware incident increased by 50% over the last year, reaching $2.73 million on average.

“The Sophos Active Adversary report has repeatedly shown that many of the cyber incidents companies face are the result of a failure to implement basic cybersecurity best practices, such as patching in a timely manner. In our most recent report, for example, compromised credentials were the number one root cause of attacks, yet 43% of companies didn’t have multi-factor authentication enabled,” said Chester Wisniewski, director, global Field CTO.

“The fact that 76% of companies invested in cyber defenses to qualify for cyber insurance shows that insurance is forcing organizations to implement some of these essential security measures. It’s making a difference, and it’s having a broader, more positive impact on companies overall. However, while cyber insurance is beneficial for companies, it is just one part of an effective risk mitigation strategy. Companies still need to work on hardening their defenses. A cyberattack can have profound impacts for a company from both an operational and a reputational standpoint, and having cyber insurance doesn’t change that.”

Across the 5,000 IT and cybersecurity leaders surveyed, 99% of companies that improved their defenses for insurance purposes said they had also gained broader security benefits beyond insurance coverage due to their investments, including improved protection, freed IT resources and fewer alerts.

“Investments in cyber defenses appear to have a ripple effect in terms of benefits, unlocking insurance savings that organizations can be diverted into other defenses to more broadly improve their security posture. As cyber insurance adoption continues, hopefully, companies’ security will continue to improve. Cyber insurance won’t make ransomware attacks disappear, but it could very well be part of the solution,” said Wisniewski.

Data for the Cyber Insurance and Cyber Defenses 2024: Lessons from IT and Cybersecurity Leaders report comes from a vendor-agnostic survey of 5,000 cybersecurity/IT leaders conducted between January and February 2024. Respondents were based in 14 countries across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Organizations surveyed had between 100 and 5,000 employees, and revenue ranged from less than $10 million to more than $5 billion.

Read the full “Cyber Insurance and Cyber Defenses 2024: Lessons from IT and Cybersecurity Leaders,” on Sophos.com for additional global findings and data by sector.

Learn More About

The State of Ransomware 2024

The role of law enforcement in ransomware attacks

The latest techniques, tactics and procedures (TTPs) of cyber attackers in the Active Adversary Report for 1H 2024

How often companies’ backups are compromised during ransomware attacks

The role of unpatched vulnerabilities in ransomware attacks

The rise of remote encryption among ransomware groups

Ransomware attackers targeting managed service providers (MSPs) in the 2024 Sophos Threat Report: Cybercrime on Main Street

The evolving ransomware business model in Junk Gun’ Ransomware: Peashooters Can Still Pack a Punch

Sophos X-Ops and its groundbreaking threat research by subscribing to the Sophos X-Ops blogs

About Sophos

Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 600,000 organizations and more than 100 million users worldwide from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through the Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully managed security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Samantha Powers, Vice President of Public Relations, [email protected]