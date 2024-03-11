TORONTO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) has arranged to borrow money from certain shareholders (“the Lenders”) including $5,000 from President and CEO Jon North, for a total, in aggregate, of $47,500 which funds will be used to settle invoices with certain contractors of the Company. The loans are being made on an unsecured basis and are evidenced by demand promissory notes (the “Notes”). The Notes bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum until the full and final repayment of the principal amount is made.