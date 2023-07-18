The global sepsis diagnostics market is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future, primarily due to the continuous advancements in the development of diagnostic tests for sepsis.

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest finding of Market.us, The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Revenue is expected to be USD 619.8 Million by the end of 2023. In the long term, the market is estimated to reach at around USD 1,373.1 Million by 2032 and it is poised to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection. It occurs when chemicals released into the bloodstream to fight an infection trigger an inflammatory response throughout the body, which can lead to organ failure and death. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are essential for survival.

Key Takeaway

By Technology , the microbiology segment has generated the highest revenue share during the forecast period (2023-2032).

, the microbiology segment has generated the during the forecast period (2023-2032). By Product , the blood culture media segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

, the blood culture media segment has dominated the market, and it is over the forecast period. By Method , the automated diagnostics segment is significantly growing during the forecast period

, the automated diagnostics segment is significantly growing during the forecast period By test, the laboratory test segment dominates the market due to its precise results.

the laboratory test segment dominates the market due to its precise results. By Pathogen , the bacterial sepsis segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

, the bacterial sepsis segment dominates the market during the forecast period. By End User , the hospital segment anticipated growth during the forecast period.

, the hospital segment anticipated growth during the forecast period. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 47% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Europe held a 37% revenue share in 2022.

held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Sepsis diagnostics involve a range of laboratory tests, such as blood tests, urine tests, imaging scans, and other diagnostic procedures. These tests help determine the presence and severity of the infection and the extent of organ damage.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Prevalence of Sepsis: Sepsis is a rapidly progressing and life-threatening condition caused by infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1.7 million people are affected by sepsis in the U.S. each year, and more than 270,000 people die from sepsis annually. This increasing prevalence of sepsis is expected to drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Sepsis is a rapidly progressing and life-threatening condition caused by infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1.7 million people are affected by sepsis in the U.S. each year, and more than 270,000 people die from sepsis annually. This increasing prevalence of sepsis is expected to drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period. Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tests: Technological advancements in the development of diagnostic tests for sepsis are expected to drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For example, in October 2018, Abbott Laboratories developed a new diagnostic test that can detect sepsis and other bloodstream infections in as little as five hours.

Technological advancements in the development of diagnostic tests for sepsis are expected to drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For example, in October 2018, Abbott Laboratories developed a new diagnostic test that can detect sepsis and other bloodstream infections in as little as five hours. Increasing Government Initiatives: Increasing government initiatives to create awareness about sepsis and its causes are expected to propel the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For example, in 2017, the U.K. government launched a national sepsis awareness campaign to spread awareness about the disease, its causes, and its symptoms.

Increasing government initiatives to create awareness about sepsis and its causes are expected to propel the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For example, in 2017, the U.K. government launched a national sepsis awareness campaign to spread awareness about the disease, its causes, and its symptoms. Increasing Investments in Research and Development: Increasing investments in research and development for the development of novel diagnostic tests for sepsis is expected to propel the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For example, in 2019, Abbott Laboratories invested USD 300 million in its research and development activities to develop and commercialize novel diagnostics tests.

Top Trends in Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The trend in sepsis diagnostics is towards automated diagnosis, which uses data-driven algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify sepsis more accurately and rapidly. This approach is expected to reduce the time required for treatment, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. Point-of-care diagnostics are becoming increasingly popular due to the ease and accuracy they offer. These diagnostics involve quick and simple tests that can be carried out at the patient’s bedside, providing rapid results without the need for expensive laboratory equipment. The use of molecular diagnostics is becoming increasingly common in sepsis diagnostics.

This involves using genetic and biochemical techniques to identify the presence of sepsis-causing bacteria and viruses in a patient’s blood. The use of genomic sequencing is becoming increasingly popular in sepsis diagnostics. This involves sequencing the entire genome of a patient to identify any mutations that may be associated with sepsis. This approach is expected to improve the accuracy of sepsis diagnosis and enable more personalized treatments.

Market Growth

The growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market is highly dependent on the advancement in Technology and the increasing incidence of nosocomial infections. Technological progress in the field of diagnostics has enabled the development of efficient and accurate sepsis diagnostics. Such as the development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has enabled the identification of biomarkers associated with sepsis, which helps differentiate between infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the biggest market for sepsis diagnostics due to its high prevalence of the condition and access to advanced treatments. Europe has the highest sepsis prevalence and mortality rate, making it the largest sepsis detection device market. The Asia Pacific is predicted to have the fastest growth due to increased research spending, an aging population, and poor hygiene in some areas. The World Health Organisation’s 2020 report showed that sepsis affects mostly people in poorer countries, and antibiotic resistance makes it harder to treat.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 628.7 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 1392.8 million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.5% North America Revenue Share 47.0% Europe Revenue Share 37.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The growing focus on the early diagnosis of sepsis is driving the market growth. Early diagnosis is essential for better outcomes in sepsis treatment as it allows for fast and effective results. Such as the increasing awareness about sepsis and its diagnosis is expected to contribute to market growth. The rising prevalence of nosocomial infections and the growing demand for efficient diagnostic solutions are also likely to drive market growth.

Market Restraints

The global sepsis diagnostics market’s expansion is expected to restrain significantly due to the lack of skilled personnel and awareness about sepsis diagnosis among healthcare professionals. Sepsis is a life-threatening infection complication requiring prompt diagnosis and treatment.

Market Opportunities

The increasing incidence of sepsis, especially in developing countries, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players. The growing demand for sepsis diagnostics devices, in general, is creating an opportunity for companies in the global sepsis diagnostics market to develop innovative and cost-effective products. Companies are also focusing on providing better customer service and improving the quality of healthcare services.

Report Segmentation of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

By Technology Insight

The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented based on Technology such as microbiology, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, immunoassays, and other technologies. The microbiology segment leads the global sepsis diagnostics market. This type of testing includes direct methods, such as cultures, microscopy, antigen detection, and specific gene detection, as well as indirect methods, like serology, which tests the levels of certain antibodies.

The two main functions of this testing are clinical means used to diagnose infections) and epidemiological (used to control and prevent infections). The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow the fastest as it is becoming more widely used for its accuracy and faster results. Research is being done to develop a molecular diagnostic that can detect both COVID-19 and sepsis and tell them apart from each other.

By Product Insight

Blood Culture Media refers to the type of media used to grow and detect microorganisms from a blood sample. It is a complex mixture of nutrients, growth promoters and inhibitors, pH buffers, and other components used to provide an optimal environment for the growth of bacteria and fungi. Blood culture media also contains a variety of indicators that allow for the detection of microbial growth, such as color changes or fluorescence. Instruments are used to detect and measure different parameters associated with sepsis, such as temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration rate. These instruments are typically connected to monitors that can display the readings in a graphical format.

This enables healthcare professionals to quickly diagnose and treat sepsis. Assay kits and reagents are used to detect and quantify specific molecules or metabolites in a sample. These kits can be used to diagnose sepsis by detecting and measuring certain biomarkers that are associated with the condition. Software is used to track and analyze patient data, as well as to generate reports that can be used to identify trends and make decisions. The software can also be used to automate certain processes, such as ordering tests or medications, which can help to improve efficiency.

By Method Insight

The global sepsis diagnostics market by method is segmented into automated diagnostics and conventional diagnostics. The conventional technique was the most profitable due to this characteristic of conventional diagnostics dominating the market during the forecast period. It was used a lot by hospitals, independent clinical labs, and pathology labs, which is why it made the most money. Automated Diagnostics is gaining popularity as it gives results faster and is more sensitive than the conventional technique.

By Test Insight

The global sepsis diagnostics market by test is segmented into laboratories test and point of care (POC) tests. Laboratory testing has been the leader in the testing market due to its more precise results when compared to Point of Care (POC) testing. Additionally, Clinical Laboratory testing is capable of offering a comprehensive evaluation of pathogens, drug resistance profiling, and testing of lactate levels.

By Pathogen Insight

Bacterial sepsis is the most common type of sepsis, with 62.2% of patients infected with gram-negative bacteria and 46.8% with gram-positive bacteria. This has caused bacterial sepsis to have the largest share of the market. Fungal sepsis is predicted to have the fastest growth rate due to an increase in Candida infection, which can lead to sepsis poisoning.

By End-User Insight

As per End-User analysis, Hospital Laboratories make up the largest revenue segment to the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the incidence of ICU-acquired infections, such as surgical-site wound infections and UTIs, are two to three times higher in developing countries compared to developed countries. Laboratories are the fastest-growing segment due to their access to advanced diagnostic technologies that offer faster, more reliable, and more precise results. Additionally, they receive orders for blood culture tests outsourced by hospitals.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Flow Cytometry

Immunoassays

Other Technologies

By Product

Blood Culture Media

Instruments

Assay kits & Reagent

Software

By Method

Automated Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics

By Test

Laboratory Test

Point of Care (POC) Test)

By Pathogen

Bacterial Sepsis

Viral Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Other Pathogens

By End-User

Hospitals

Pathology

Laboratory

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

BioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Wolters Kluwer NV.

Bruker Corporation

E. Healthcare

Amara Health Analytics

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

In 2018, Abbott Laboratories launched the new I-STAT handheld blood testing platform in Europe. This platform is used for performing blood tests for the diagnosis of sepsis.

In 2017, BioMérieux launched the VITEK MS microbial identification system in the U.S. This system is used for the diagnosis of sepsis.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company launched the Sepsityper Test in 2018. This test is used to identify the pathogens causing sepsis.

In 2017, Cepheid launched the Xpert Xpress MRSA/SA Test.

