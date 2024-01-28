A firestorm ignited Friday after a federal jury ordered former President Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s.
The jury decided Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages. The jury’s verdict was announced Friday evening by federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.
A federal jury in New York City decided last year Trump was not liable for rape but was lia
