RICHMOND, Va., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virginia Injury Law , the largest Black-owned personal injury firm in Virginia, proudly announces the successful resolution of a recent case resulting in an $85,000 settlement for an anonymous client involved in a moped accident. This February settlement underscores the firm’s dedication to learning the full story of those injured due to negligence.

“Our client’s ordeal began when they were struck by an elderly driver who failed to see them. Initially, the injuries may have appeared minor, but the diligent attorneys at Virginia Injury Law, known for their thorough approach, uncovered deeper impacts from the accident,” remarked Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney of Virginia Injury Law .

Meticulous investigation and relentless advocacy by the legal team at Virginia Injury Law uncovered the full scope of the client’s physical and emotional suffering. This exhaustive approach resulted in an increased settlement that accurately reflected the true impact of the accident on the client’s life.

If you or a loved one have been through a similar ordeal, don’t hesitate to reach out. Virginia Injury Law’s team is here to provide compassionate support and aggressive representation to help you navigate the complexities of personal injury law and secure the compensation you deserve.

About Virginia Injury Law

Virginia Injury Law, the largest Black-owned personal injury firm in Virginia, is dedicated to helping injured car crash victims throughout the state. With a proven track record of success and a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, our attorneys provide compassionate support and aggressive representation to individuals and families facing the challenges of personal injury. From negotiation to litigation, Virginia Injury Law is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcome for its clients.

