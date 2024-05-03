Webinar to feature a presentation from expert hepatologist Arun Sanyal, M.D., on Thursday, May 16th at 10am ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) event of pegozafermin’s opportunity in advanced metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 10:00am ET.

The webinar will feature a presentation from expert hepatologist, Arun Sanyal, M.D., Director of the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, Virginia Commonwealth University, who will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for advanced MASH patients with fibrosis and compensated cirrhosis. The company will give an overview of the ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis trial and the broad commercial opportunity for pegozafermin in advanced MASH.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here. A replay of the webinar will be accessible in the investors section of 89bio’s website following the event.

Arun J. Sanyal, MBBS, M.D.

Arun J. Sanyal, M.D., is a Professor of Medicine, Physiology, and Molecular Pathology in the Division of Gastroenterology at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. He is ranked in the top 0.1% of all biomedical scientists and had about 12,000 citations in 2022. At VCU, he is currently the Director of the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health. Dr. Sanyal serves as Chairman of the NIH NASH Clinical Research Network, the NIMBLE consortium, and the Liver Forum for NASH and fibrosis. His research interests include all aspects of NAFLD and NASH as well as complications of end-stage liver disease. He has served on numerous advisory boards to pharmaceutical companies and the liver center at Yale University. He chaired the hepatobiliary pathophysiology study section of the NIH and was a founding member of the Hepatology committee of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He has also served as Secretary as well as President of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. Dr. Sanyal has authored more than 450 articles in publications such as Cell Metabolism, Nature Medicine, New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and the Journal of Infectious Diseases has an H-index of 154. He has been continuously funded by the NIH since 1995 and is the principal investigator of four active NIH grants. He is the recipient of the Distinguished Mentorship Award from the American Gastroenterological Association and the Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award from the American Liver Foundation in 2017 and the Distinguished Achievement Award from the AASLD in 2018.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Annie Chang

89bio, Inc.

[email protected]

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

[email protected]