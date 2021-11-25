8K Technology Market size worth $ 62,491.09 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Global 8K Technology Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ 8K Technology Market ” By Product (TV, Monitor And Notebook, Professional Camera, Projector, And Others), By End-User (Sports & Entertainment Industry, Medical Industry, Consumers, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 8K Technology Market size was valued at USD 2,758.32 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 62,491.09 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52.39% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30712

Browse in-depth TOC on “ 8K Technology Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global 8K Technology Market Overview

The increasing penetration of electronic consumer products such as large-sized TVs, wearable devices, smartphones, and others led to imposing a positive impact to accelerate market growth. Moreover, the increasing preference of an 8K UHD display over the conventional image technique is the other factor propelling the market growth. However, the high initial investment associated with it and limited content availability of 8K hinders the market growth.

The growth witnessed in the construction industry due to an increased number of infrastructure transformation projects across various economies owing to urbanization has placed a huge demand for consumer electronics, thereby driving the 8K technology market positively. The growth of consumer electronics has been propelled by the expanding middle class, changing lifestyle preferences, and the inclination to use smart electronic devices. In addition, the rising disposable income of consumers will propel the demand for electronic devices, further driving the growth of the 8K technology market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of 8k technology-based products and limited 8k content availability are major factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, strong demand for 8k technology from several developing countries in the APAC region is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the market to grow over the period of time.

Key Developments

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its new and expanded line of 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TV models and are available on its website for sale.

LG Electronics and premium Italian designer furniture and lifestyle brand Molteni & C S.P.A are collaborating on a variety of joint projects.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation improves its Native 4K and 8K e-shift projectors with a major performance upgrade that automatically fine-tunes HDR based on the specific home theatre environment.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 8K Technology Market On the basis of End-User, Product, and Geography.

8K Technology Market, By End-User Sports & Entertainment Industry Medical Industry Consumers Others



8K Technology Market, By Product Segmented Into Tv Monitor And Notebook Professional Camera Projector Others



8K Technology Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Wireless Gigabit Market By Technology (Integrated Circuit Chip, System on Chip), By Product (Network Infrastructure Devices, Display Devices), By Application (Networking, Consumer Electronics, Commercial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Head-Mounted Display Market By Product Type (Head-mounted and Eyewear), By Component (Processors and Memory, Displays, Lenses, Sensors, Controllers, Cameras), By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Narrowband IoT Market By Component (Software, Services, Hardware), By Application (Smart Agriculture, Pollution Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT in Elevators Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Preventive Maintenance, Remote Monitoring), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading 8K Technology Manufacturers – Zooming into their market and getting 360° views

Visualize 8K Technology Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter