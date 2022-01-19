8th Wall and Ericsson Emodo Announce New Partnership to Enable Web AR Ads That Offer Immediate Engagement and Scale

Partnership connects 8th Wall’s technology and developer ecosystem with Emodo’s advertiser and publisher network to introduce embeddable AR ad units

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The leader in web-based augmented reality, 8th Wall , and Ericsson’s mobile advertising solution business, Emodo , today announced an official partnership which establishes an end-to-end web-based augmented reality (WebAR) advertising solution. The partnership aims to unlock the massive opportunity of AR advertising by providing agencies and brands with everything they need to create and distribute branded WebAR campaigns with reach and scale. This includes the introduction of a new embeddable AR ad type which places interactive WebAR content inside ad units directly alongside publisher content, offering a more streamlined and engaging experience for consumers.

Augmented Reality is a technology which makes use of the mobile camera, computer vision and 3D assets to create interactive, personalized and memorable brand experiences. 8th Wall’s augmented reality experiences work in the browser, requiring no app to download, and offers the widest reach possible with nearly 3.5 billion iOS and Android smartphones, desktop computers and AR/VR headworn devices.

Through this partnership, agencies and brands can now distribute their 8th Wall-powered WebAR experiences through Emodo’s high-quality, quality-verified full stack advertising supply and audience targeting solutions. These ads can run in two formats: traditional display ads or embeddable AR ads. With embeddable AR ads, users can engage with the AR experience directly on the publisher page inside the ad unit itself rather than linking out to a dedicated web destination. This groundbreaking new ad format is unique to 8th Wall and Emodo and is made possible with 8th Wall’s Inline AR capability which enables any 8th Wall WebAR experience to be embedded into websites and ad units.

“Distribution is a key ingredient to the success of any WebAR campaign,” says Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO & Founder of 8th Wall. “We are truly excited to announce our new partnership with Emodo, connecting the agencies and brands who are creating WebAR advertising and marketing experiences with publishers to help increase their discoverability and overall success. This includes enabling interactive WebAR experiences to be embedded into digital ads creating a powerful new format for advertisers and providing consumers with a personal and engaging experience.”

8th Wall is the world’s largest web-based augmented reality development platform. Since it’s first full year in 2019, the 8th Wall platform has powered over 1,300 commercial experiences for blue-chip brands across various industries. 8th Wall’s technology enables the creation of World Effects, Face Effects and Image Target augmented reality experiences that work directly in the browser.

Through this partnership, 8th Wall developers can now increase the discoverability of their WebAR experiences by requesting distribution via the Emodo platform. Campaigns which use WebAR experiences have already seen positive results. For example, according to Emodo, one national convenience store chain saw a return on ad spend (ROAS) which was 3.79 times greater for its WebAR campaign compared to traditional digital media.

“With 5G pushing extended reality to new heights, marketers are increasingly seeking immersive experiences that maximize audience engagement and accelerate campaign performance,” said Alistair Goodman, General Manager, Ericsson Emodo. “Meanwhile, publishers want to meet the moment, powering demand through compelling creative. By partnering with 8th Wall, we are supporting demand and supply, giving marketers and publishers everything they need to develop and distribute embeddable WebAR campaigns at scale.”

Emodo is one of the fastest-growing providers of mobile advertising solutions. Harnessing the expertise, connectivity and innovation of parent company Ericsson, Emodo delivers next-gen advertising solutions, including verified inventory, immersive creative experiences and custom, quality audiences that scale whether devices have IDs or not. Emodo’s high-impact advertising solutions are available via Emodo Managed Service and through every leading DSP. The partnership with 8th Wall and the addition of immersive AR advertising formats continues to expand upon Emodo’s innovation, expertise and offerings in the digital advertising industry.

Last month, Emodo launched its Creative Lab and premiered the company’s first, 5G-powered AR campaign. The ad transported mobile users to New York City’s Times Square through an AR-powered snow globe experience allowing them to engage with entertaining content from 17 Broadway musicals and plays. The campaign saw 90% of the audience enter the experience, boosting an average engagement time to 3 minutes. Nearly 25% of users also shared the experience to spread more engagement.

According to a recent study from the Ericsson Emodo Primary Survey Research Survey, which analyzed 5G mobile users in March 2021, consumers are expressing excitement for AR ads. 70% of survey respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they’d like to see more augmented reality ads in the future, and 68% felt these ads would reflect positively on the brand. Brands that have used 8th Wall WebAR as part of their marketing campaigns have reported significant engagement time, impressive in-experience conversion rates and a demonstrable lift in purchase.

Agencies and brands can get started creating interactive WebAR experiences by visiting 8thwall.com/ads .

Publishers interested in joining the Emodo ad network can learn more at emodoinc.com .

About 8th Wall

8th Wall is an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive, immersive content that can be experienced on any device—no app required. With the world’s largest augmented reality platform, 8th Wall supports billions of devices globally and has been used by developers, agencies and creative studios to create AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. 8th Wall has powered WebAR experiences for top brands such as Nike, Porsche, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald’s, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull, Adidas, COACH and more. Learn more about 8th Wall at www.8thwall.com .

About Emodo

Emodo is the independent provider of high-impact audience, inventory, and creative solutions that elevate campaign results through the application of machine learning technologies. The company’s machine learning models proactively identify top-performing inventory and audiences, pre-bid. Emodo’s ML models are continuously trained by the industry’s most accurate truth sets, including exclusive data from mobile telcos and networks. Through its unified ad platform, Emodo Marketplace also offers supply- and demand-side capabilities and a highly-optimized path for both buyers and sellers. Emodo solutions are available through every leading DSP and through Managed Service, making it easy for advertisers to buy however they wish.

Emodo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson, a world leader in telecommunications technology and services that powers billions of mobile connections worldwide.

