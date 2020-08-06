Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 9/11 Charity Announces Hallowed Tradition Will Continue

9/11 Charity Announces Hallowed Tradition Will Continue

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will give families of 9/11 victims the honor of reading their loved ones’ names to mark the 19th anniversary of the attacks

Staten Island, NY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The annual, hallowed tradition of family members reading the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of the 9/11 attacks will take place again this year. 

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, created in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who gave up his life to save others on 9/11, announced Thursday it is inviting 9/11 victims’ families to take part in a memorial ceremony on Friday, September 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the attacks. 

Tunnel to Towers decided to take this step after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced the reading of the names would not happen at the memorial ceremony this year, citing COVID-19 concerns. The museum said a recording from their ‘In Memoriam’ exhibition would be played instead. 

We have tremendous respect for the 9/11 museum and its leadership. However, not allowing families the opportunity to read the names of their loved ones robs this solemn ceremony of much of its significance. That is why we are committed to safely giving these families a chance to honor and remember their loved ones in their own voices,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, who lost his brother Stephen in the attack.  

The memorial ceremony is set to take place adjacent to Ground Zero and, as is the case each year, will begin at 8:40 a.m. 

Every possible precaution will be taken to ensure the safety of those attending this ceremony. Masks will be provided on-site and will be mandatory for all in attendance, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available.

Tunnel to Towers will also limit the number of participants to approximately 140 speakers, each reading a share of the 2,977 names of those who had their lives taken from them by terrorists in the September 11, 2001 attack, and the six names of those who died on February 26, 1993 at the World Trade Center. 

Speakers will be determined by lottery.

Family members wishing to take part in the ceremony may register at Tunnel2Towers.org.

Additional ceremonial details will be announced in the coming weeks.

CONTACT: Trevor Tamsen
Tunnel To Towers Foundation
916-524-0941
[email protected]

Catherine Christman
Tunnel To Towers Foundation
803-240-5863
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.