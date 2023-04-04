Among These Challenges, 75% Struggle with Identifying the Root Causes Behind an Incident, Leaving Them Vulnerable to Further Malicious Activity

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today published a new survey report, “The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders,” which found that, globally, 93% of organizations find the execution of some essential security operation tasks, such as threat hunting, challenging. These challenges also include understanding how an attack happened, with 75% of respondents stating they have challenges identifying the root cause of an incident. This can make proper remediation difficult, leaving organizations vulnerable to repetitive and/or multiple attacks, by the same or different adversaries, especially since 71% of those surveyed also reported challenges with timely remediation.

In addition, 71% said they have challenges understanding which signals/alerts to investigate, and the same percent reported challenges prioritizing investigations.

“Only one fifth of respondents considered vulnerabilities and remote services a top cybersecurity risk for 2023, yet the ground truth is that these are routinely exploited by Active Adversaries. This cascade of operational issues means that these organizations aren’t seeing the full picture and are potentially acting on incorrect information. There’s nothing worse than being confidently wrong. Having external audits and monitoring helps eliminate blind spots. We can look at you the way an attacker does,” said John Shier, field CTO, commercial, Sophos.

Additional findings include:

52% of organizations surveyed said that cyberthreats are now too advanced for their organization to deal with on their own

64% wish the IT team could spend more time on strategic issues and less time on firefighting, and 55% said that the time spent on cyberthreats has impacted the IT team’s work on other projects

While 94% said they are working with external specialists to scale their operations, the majority still remain involved with managing threats rather than taking a fully outsourced approach

“Today’s threats require a timely and coordinated response. Unfortunately, too many organizations are stuck in reactive mode. Not only is this having an impact on core business priorities, but it also has a sizeable human toll, with over half of respondents stating that cyberattacks are keeping them up at night. Eliminating the guesswork and applying defensive controls based on actionable intelligence will let IT teams focus on enabling the business instead of trying to douse the eternal flame of active attacks,” said Shier.

To learn more about The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders, download the full report from Sophos.com.

Data from The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders comes from an independent study of 3,000 leaders responsible for IT/cybersecurity across 14 countries conducted in January and February 2023.

