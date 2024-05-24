GAITHERSBURG, MD, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 99 Acquisition Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “99 Acquisition”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that 99 Acquisition Sponsor LLC, the Company’s sponsor, deposited an aggregate of $750,000 into the Company’s trust account for the Company’s public stockholders, representing $0.10 per public share, which enables the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate an initial business combination by three months from May 22, 2024 to August 22, 2024 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the first of up to two three-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

As previously announced, the Company entered into a Merger Agreement with Nava Health MD, Inc. (“Nava Health”), dated February 12, 2024, pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the equity securities of Nava Health, with Nava Health becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Extension will allow the Company additional time to complete the proposed business combination with Nava Health.

About 99 Acquisition

99 Acquisition Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NNAG) is a blank check company that was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Nava Health’s innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. Nava Health provides each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the “Nava Method,” which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more visit navacenter.com.

