Bethesda, MD, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) proudly announces that a record-high 8,117 graduating osteopathic medical students have been accepted into residency positions for 2024, representing a 99 percent placement rate for graduating seniors.

“This year’s graduates overcame challenges faced by no other class before,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “To enter medical school during the COVID-19 pandemic, then go on to achieve a 99 percent placement rate is an outstanding accomplishment in the face of adversity, upheaval and change.”

The comprehensive placement numbers reflect the variety of paths available for residency placement. While the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP)’s Main Residency Match saw a record number of DOs matching during Match Week, other opportunities for students to place include the Military Match, the San Francisco and Urology matches and the NRMP’s Supplemental Offer and Assistance Program.

A record 8,033 osteopathic medical students participated in the NRMP’s Main Residency Match in 2024, with 8,195 seeking placement through all avenues.

“While we celebrate the achievements of our new DOs, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a fair and accessible residency application, interview and matching process for our students,” added Dr. Cain. “The NRMP reports that 32 percent of residency program directors never or seldom interview DO candidates, and of those who do, 56 percent require our students to take an additional licensing exam to even be considered. We will continue our advocacy efforts with our peer organizations and Congress until this unfairness is resolved.”

AACOM is supporting the Fair Access In Residency (FAIR) Act to help address this issue. This bipartisan bill would ensure that Medicare-funded residency programs accept DO applications and the DO licensing exam, the COMLEX-USA. For more information on AACOM, recent residency data and the Fair Act, go to www.aacom.org.

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 36,000 future physicians—25 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 41 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 66 teaching locations in 35 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.

