A 15-year-old Canadian player pockets $75,000 USD by winning the world-renowned Fortnite tournament over the weekend and subsequently signs with exclusive eSports org Team 33

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Vincent aka Pamstou joins Team 33

Fornite FNCS prizes

Vincent’s rank at FCNS All Stars

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vincent Fortin (aka @pamstou), a 15-year-old Canadian kid, wins the famous Fortnite All-Stars tournament on June 26th, 2021, and takes home the big prize of $75,000 USD. The tournament organized each year by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, attracts thousands of participants every year as well as many well-known professional teams in the field of eSports.

“I am incredibly happy to have won this tournament, especially since several big names were participating! No one expected me to win as I have never won a major tournament before this one. It goes to show that with hard work and dedication, anyone can win a major tournament and I look forward to winning more in the future,” Mr. Fortin shares with us.

In order to win the Fortnite tournament, Vincent had to defeat some of the biggest names in the Fortnite game, including famous players like Bhuga, Faze Centered, Faze Dubs, NRG clix and many others. These players are part of the biggest teams in the field of eSports, with budgets of several hundred million dollars dedicated to player development and training.

Following his victory, Vincent obtained offers from several eSports teams in the United States, Canada and Europe, and decided to sign with Team 33, headquartered in Hollywood, CA who is currently ranked the 8th best Fortnite team in NA according to famous website Fandom.

“We are very honored and blown away at the opportunity to sign Vincent to Team 33. We followed him closely during the Fortnite All-Stars tournament and were very impressed by his performance,” states Mr. Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Team 33. “We look forward to working closely with Vincent and we are confident that with our current team including Vincent we will be one of the Top 3 Fortnite teams in NA this year,” continues Mr. Gallagher.

After speaking with the management at Team 33, they told us that they will be officially closing their Fortnite roster for the year so they can focus on development and training of all their pro players.

“Vincent signing with Team 33 means that he will participate in the upcoming Fortnite tournaments under the Team 33 banner where he will represent his team on social networks and share exciting new content with his fans weekly. He will join the exclusive roster of Team 33 players and will train with them as he gets ready for the upcoming Fortnite tournaments,” stated Mr. Joseph Rini, COO of Team 33. 

To see the stats of Vincent Fortin and his Fortnite victory, please visit: https://fortnite-esports.fandom.com/wiki/PaMstou

About Team 33
Team 33 is an elite invite-only eSports team based out of Hollywood, California. Team 33 is planning to launch charity events on Twitch, backed by high profile celebrities and gamers hosted at world famous House 33 the official gaming house for Team 33. Learn more and fill out an application to join upcoming tournaments at www.Team33.gg 

Media Contact

Amine R.
347-682-3532
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec2bb92-f329-413a-a9e0-069c21cccf54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ced4086-9967-4e6b-9bcc-7604034ab6a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f29d0b-6eb9-4c11-b93f-3b7b510ecf42

