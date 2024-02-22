New Inclusive Coming of Age Fiction From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meet Bridget, a curious and naive twenty-something whose main goal is simple enough: self-acceptance.

Enter the MESSY world of Bridget in her young adulthood as she journeys through heartfelt moments, heavy baggage, and darkly humorous situations that lead her toward a more fulfilled life. As she lets go of the past trauma she’s internalized, she learns how to untether her spirit to soar to new heights.

As the novel persists, it’s up to Bridge to find a way to handle the whiplash-inducing rollercoaster of emotions, relationships, and epiphanies she has in her mind while exploring cognitive powers, emotional exigencies, and sexual empowerment. Will Bridget find appreciation for her singularity, or retreat into herself to assimilate as part of the crowd and lose the indelible qualities that make her wonderful?

Dive into a forgiving narrative of youth, a celebration of courage, and a quest to enjoy life with wild abandon with Messy. Millennial women and women just entering adulthood alike will enjoy this resonating and relatable novel with built-in support for other misfits trying to survive young adulthood on their own.

About the Author:

Bridget O’Connor is a writer, reader, and passionate advocate for others. Because her own young adulthood was bumpy and she felt very alone in her struggles, she now writes for others struggling their way through to ensure they know they aren’t alone. She’s inspired by finding the humor in life’s tribulations — and always able to find a positive spin.

If Bridget isn’t reading or writing, you can find her binge-watching her next obsession on Netflix or napping — an action she deems as the ultimate hobby.

