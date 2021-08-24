A 2nd Chance Monitoring Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Corrisoft for State of Georgia

Corrisoft A 2nd Chance Monitoring Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with Corrisoft

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A 2nd Chance Monitoring today announced that it been chosen by Corrisoft, a leading provider of smartphone-based solutions that enable community supervision agencies to effectively enforce compliance and facilitate rehabilitation services, as the company’s exclusive reseller for the state of Georgia. Under the terms of the agreement, A 2nd Chance Monitoring will be able to offer supervision agencies with a range of monitoring devices and technology designed to keep defendants compliant with court-ordered mandates as they await judicial proceedings.

“As the leading bail bonding company trusted by law enforcement and defendants throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds has helped thousands of clients prepare for criminal justice proceedings from home instead of from jail,” said A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds and A 2nd Chance Monitoring co-founder Daniel Matalon. “We are thrilled to expand our ability to provide agencies and defendants with options outside of incarceration by leveraging this agreement with Corrisoft.”

A 2nd Chance Monitoring is designated as a Platinum partner, enabling them to offer Corrisoft’s complete line of AIR (Alternative to Incarceration via Rehabilitation™) connected devices to the state’s community supervising agencies and allowing them to match the device to the level of risk associated with each defendant.

The AIR product suite includes the following leased devices and licensed software:

AIR Mobile: a state-of-the-art smartphone supervising agencies provide to defendants for checking in and direct communication with their supervising officer

AIR Connect: a small, lightweight, tamper-proof tether that pairs with the AIR Mobile device through a Bluetooth connection to ensure the phone is with the defendant at all times

BluTag: a lightweight, tamper-resistant ankle monitor recognized as the industry standard for defendant tracking

AIR CheckBAC: an easy-to-use handheld device that captures and transmits blood alcohol readings in real time

AIR Check-in App: a downloadable application that allows defendants to use their personal smartphones to report in

All of these easy-to-use devices transmit data directly to the AIR Dashboard, a web-based defendant management platform. The AIR Dashboard, which graphically displays the status of each enrolled defendant, is available in a desktop version for in-office review. In addition, agency supervisors who work remotely or in the field can use the downloadable AIR Supervisor app, an app that shows defendants’ location and status data on demand from anywhere.

“Corrisoft identified A 2nd Chance Monitoring as an ideal partner for us in Georgia because they already have strong working relationships with supervising agencies in the state,” said Corrisoft Vice President of Sales and Marketing Susan Harrod. “We chose A 2nd Chance Monitoring due to their deep understanding of the law enforcement community in metro Atlanta. Their experience and commitment to providing second chances for defendants, makes them a trusted and reliable source for our advanced technology solutions.”

A 2nd Chance Monitoring will offer supervising agencies a cost-effective range of device leases and software licensing arrangements as well as end-user training. In addition, Corrisoft will offer on-demand technical assistance for community agencies participating in the state-wide AIR Program with AIR Support, a 24/7 call center.

About A 2nd Chance Monitoring

A 2nd Chance Monitoring provides round-the-clock accountability for defendants awaiting trial. Using a range of state-of-the art devices and technologies, A 2nd Chance Monitoring supplies location-specific status updates in real time to the community agencies charged with keeping tabs on defendants. Defendants who proactively use the company’s digital check-in and reporting solutions demonstrate to the courts that they have already begun their second chance. A 2nd Chance Monitoring is a natural expansion of the company’s successful bail bonds business, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds. For more information, visit us at www.a2ndchancemonitoring.com.

About the Corrisoft Partner Program

Through the Corrisoft Partner Program, Corrisoft and its selected partners collaborate to support and develop custom programs for their shared customers as alternatives to incarceration. Via Corrisoft, program partners offer innovative defendant tracking and reporting systems customized to government and community agencies’ specialized requirements. Competitively priced leasing and licensing packages keep costs low and reliability high to improve agency-to-defendant engagement and accountability. The program offers a range of cooperative partner support elements from Corrisoft including marketing and sales assistance, customer service, and product development support providing partners with the benefits necessary to increase revenue opportunities. For additional information about becoming a Corrisoft Partner, please visit www.corrisoft.com/partners.

