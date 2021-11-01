A Baker’s Dozen Of Experiences At The World Food Championships’ Flavor Fest

2019 WFC Kitchen Arena Hundreds of chefs convene for a chance at the event’s $350,000 prize purse

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The most anticipated event in the food sport industry is saddling back up for a BIG comeback this November at its new location of Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Tickets to the World Food Championships (WFC) are officially on sale, and event organizers just released an official cheat sheet to help foodies map out their weekend.

From “Grilling Grannies” to exclusive, award-winning VIP tastings, there are plenty of mouthwatering opportunities for foodies of all ages to take a bite out of the event, which ABC News called the “Olympics of Food.”

“As Texas and the world open back up, it’s exciting to know that we’ll be able to put our additional planning and strategies in play for the most robust and fun-filled food fest we’ve ever produced,” commented Mike McCloud, President and CEO of WFC.

WFC’s five-day throwdown and Flavor Fest will present a series of foodie attractions for attendees while also hosting more than 1,200 cooks — from celebrity chefs to pro teams to home cooks — in a major “food fight” that rewards the winners with a $300,000 prize purse.

The official WFC 2021 Flavor Fest line-up not only features some “oldies but goodies,” but it also introduces new events that will blow your minds (and taste buds).

BBQ Ranch –– Back by popular demand, WFC and its barbecue partners will be serving up free fixins for Texas-sized appetites. Pitmasters and celebrity chefs will be firing up thousands of pounds of barbecue from the hottest grills and barbecue pits on the market for foodies to savor and enjoy. This ranch-style block party will be one of the most unique barbecue bashes in WFC history.

Beat the Beefer –– The inventors of the original Beefer are coming back to WFC to give its Steak competitors the chance to win extra cash using their German-based, top-down searing machine that generates a stunning 1,500 degrees of Fahrenheit heat within seconds. This is one sizzling segment that’s a must-see!

Biscuits & Jampionship –– WFC has once again partnered with the Dallas-based jam and jelly company, The Jelly Queens, to bring back the “Biscuits and Jampionships” ancillary chef competition. Determined through an online recipe contest months prior, ten finalists will recreate their recipe submissions in person at WFC for an esteemed panel of judges. This delicious and quirky contest is always full of fun surprises, thanks to the lovable Jelly Queen herself, Donna Collins. All sweet tooths should standby for leftovers!

Bourb’N’Que –– What do you get when you mix premium bourbon tastings with delicious ribs prepared by the best pitmasters in America? The best barbecue block party – and People’s Choice voting contest – Dallas has ever seen (or tasted)! If you’re a foodie who loves barbecue and bourbon, then this is a WFC must-attend event!

Brunch Bar –– The Ultimate Food Fest takes on brunch! This new foodie experience will have attendees sipping mimosas at the Bubble Bar, grabbing coffee from the Cattle Dog Coffee Corner, indulging in savory drinks at the Bloody Mary Bar and more.

Celebrity Sightings –– WFC will be hosting more than 75 TV Chefs, who will be playing key roles in either the competition or judging process. From Marcel Vigneron to Jay Ducote to Kent Rathbun to Katie Dixon, you’re bound to see a celebrity chef walking around chowing down on the amazing flavors WFC has to offer!

E.A.T.™ Food Judge Class –– An interactive event where you’ll be trained by a WFC associate or professional chef on the E.A.T.™ methodology, which is WFC’s scoring system that enables judges to rank any dish based on three key criteria: Execution, Appearance and Taste. Only foodies who are E.A.T.™ certified are eligible to judge at WFC’s Main Event. As a bonus, all judges will receive FREE WFC General Admission access throughout the five-day event.

Fire Woman –– Sixty minutes. Four award-winning female pitmasters. One challenge. Zero help. Need we say more? Join us to see who will rise from the smoke to take home the Fire Woman title and cash prize.

Granny Grilling – A unique culinary competition featuring four fiery grannies who will not be whipping up your stereotypical granny cooking. Instead, they will be sharpening their knives for the 3rd Annual Granny Grilling Challenge, where they will go head-to-head in a “mystery box” themed competition. With no prior knowledge of what products they will have access to, the grannies will have to follow their culinary instincts and — if history is an indicator — even some of their yoga skills!

Hall of Taste –– This is a new area to Food Sport, where WFC attendees have the opportunity to sample a variety of complimentary food-related products as they enter the gateway to Kitchen Arena. From exclusive Texas bites to hidden gems throughout America and the World, this area will warm up everyone’s palettes as the perfect prep for the sights, sounds and smells of WFC.

Hassell Cattle One Bite Challenge –– ”Meat” you in WFC’s #BBQRanch Zone for this new steak showdown! Hassell Cattle Company and Premier Grilling have partnered to host random duals throughout the WFC weekend pairing friends and rivals to a steak-off. The chefs and pitmasters will go head to head grilling up wagyu steaks, and the judges will be pulled from random crowds in BBQ Ranch!

LIVE-Action Cooking Competition –– The “meat” of the event will be front and center … Kitchen Arena! In Fair Park’s Centennial Hall, 1,500 competing chefs will be battling in 10 different food categories on 40 kitchen stations during a span of five-days. Trust us, once you see a chef running to the turn-in-table with a silver platter filled with the most elaborate food dishes with only 5 seconds remaining on the clock … you’ll catch the #FoodSport adrenaline rush and will never want to leave!

VIP Lounge –– Want to sip and savor in comfort while taking in all the WFC action? Then the VIP Lounge is your best bet! Attendees will enjoy a separate entrance to the main event, a private cash bar, TV screens to keep up to date on all of the action, complimentary chef demos and sampling, featured cocktails & refreshments, and more!

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak). In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event. In August, the 10 Category Champs went head-to-head for a $100,000 bonus that determined a new World Food Champion in a TV special called The Final Table: Indianapolis. While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC’s online certification course that explains the E.A.T. methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event. Click here to learn more about getting certified.

