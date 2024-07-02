MELBOURNE, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Bare Necessity , a leading laser clinic in Melbourne, FL, is thrilled to announce the introduction of the Asclepion MeDioStar ® , backed by Astanza , the ultimate laser system for long-lasting hair removal, and the first one to be in use in Brevard County, Florida. With this powerful technology, A Bare Necessity offers clients the safest and most effective solutions for unwanted hair removal, vascular lesion removal, and other advanced aesthetic services.

The Asclepion MeDioStar® is a next-generation diode laser system designed to deliver superior results for a wide range of skin types. Its unique features include:

Dual Wavelength Technology: The MeDioStar ® combines two wavelengths (810nm and 940nm) to target different hair depths and follicles, ensuring optimal hair removal for all skin tones.

combines two wavelengths (810nm and 940nm) to target different hair depths and follicles, ensuring optimal hair removal for all skin tones. Superior Comfort: The system’s integrated cooling system minimizes discomfort during treatment, making the experience more comfortable for clients.

Faster Treatment Times: The MeDioStar ® ’s high-power output allows for faster treatment times compared to traditional lasers.

’s high-power output allows for faster treatment times compared to traditional lasers. Versatility: In addition to hair removal, the MeDioStar® can also be used to treat a variety of vascular and skincare concerns, such as spider veins, rosacea, and more.

“We are so excited to bring the MeDioStar® to A Bare Necessity,” says Julie Foster, owner of A Bare Necessity. “This innovative technology allows us to provide our clients with the most powerful solutions for achieving their desired aesthetic results. We are confident that the MeDioStar® will become a favorite among our clients.”

About A Bare Necessity

A Bare Necessity is a premier laser clinic in Melbourne, Florida dedicated to providing clients with the latest advancements in laser aesthetic treatments. They offer a wide range of services, including hair removal, electrolysis, vascular treatments, and other laser skincare options. The clinic is committed to using the highest quality products and equipment, and their experienced staff is dedicated to providing exceptional service and personalized care.

Keep up-to-date with A Bare Necessity by following them on Instagram and Facebook . Contact their clinic by emailing [email protected] or calling (321) 367-5128. You can also visit A Bare Necessity in person by going to 6450 N. Wickham Road, Suite 405, Melbourne, FL 32940.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals , aesthetic providers , entrepreneurs , med spas , tattoo studios , correctional facilities , and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPRO YELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work ™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services , ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™.