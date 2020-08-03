Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A Case Management Conference Has Been Scheduled for August 7, 2020 in Voip-Pal’s Patent Infringement Lawsuits in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Waco Division

A Case Management Conference Has Been Scheduled for August 7, 2020 in Voip-Pal’s Patent Infringement Lawsuits in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Waco Division

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

A Markman Hearing is tentatively scheduled for January 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce a Case Management Conference (CMC) has been scheduled for August 7, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. in the Company’s patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division against the following defendants:

  • Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-267
  • Google LLC; Civil Action No. 20-cv-269
  • Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-272
  • Apple Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-275
  • Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.; 6:20-cv-00327 
  • AT&T Corp. et al.; 6:20-cv-00325 

The court also provided the parties with a default schedule of proceedings. Although subject to change, as per the current schedule a Markman Hearing is set to take place 24 weeks after CMC (or as soon as practicable) and trial would begin one year after the Markman Hearing.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “We are pleased to have our cases get underway in the Western District of Texas. Our patent portfolio is very strong, and we are anxious to have our patents judged in court by their technical merits.”

“I realize our shareholders have been anxious for news updates since we filed these lawsuits in April, and we appreciate their patience during this time. We hope to provide regular updates as our cases move through the legal process. We will continue to assert our intellectual property rights and we will do what is necessary to protect them. Patience is a virtue.”

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.
Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.
Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com
   
IR inquiries: [email protected]

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.