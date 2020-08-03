A Case Management Conference Has Been Scheduled for August 7, 2020 in Voip-Pal’s Patent Infringement Lawsuits in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Waco Division

A Markman Hearing is tentatively scheduled for January 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce a Case Management Conference (CMC) has been scheduled for August 7, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. in the Company’s patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division against the following defendants:

Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-267

Google LLC; Civil Action No. 20-cv-269

Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-272

Apple Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-275

Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.; 6:20-cv-00327

AT&T Corp. et al.; 6:20-cv-00325

The court also provided the parties with a default schedule of proceedings. Although subject to change, as per the current schedule a Markman Hearing is set to take place 24 weeks after CMC (or as soon as practicable) and trial would begin one year after the Markman Hearing.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “We are pleased to have our cases get underway in the Western District of Texas. Our patent portfolio is very strong, and we are anxious to have our patents judged in court by their technical merits.”

“I realize our shareholders have been anxious for news updates since we filed these lawsuits in April, and we appreciate their patience during this time. We hope to provide regular updates as our cases move through the legal process. We will continue to assert our intellectual property rights and we will do what is necessary to protect them. Patience is a virtue.”

